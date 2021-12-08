T-Mobile is offering the OnePlus 9 Pro for $750 off with its premium plan

OnePlus has been making phones for a while now, and the latest OnePlus 9 Pro is a beast of a phone featuring a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, and 12GB of RAM. Now, customers on T-Mobile’s premium plans can score one for $750 off when they add a new line. Or, if you prefer not to pay monthly for the phone at all, you can get yourself a OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, or Samsung Galaxy S20FE for free when you add a line on a premium plan too.

The OnePlus 9 Pro launched earlier this year for $1,069. It was highly recommended in our review thanks to its great performance and feature set. The phone is priced at $899.99 on T-Mobile’s website right now, but customers on Magenta MAX can get $750 off that price via monthly bill credits. The only catch is you have to add a new line.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G The OnePlus 9 Pro features a Snapdragon 888 SOC, 12 GB of RAM, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It's $750 off on T-Mobile premium plans when you add a line. Buy Now at T-Mobile

If you rather not have that extra $149.99 to pay towards the 9 Pro, you can snag any one of three other devices for 100% off. Those include the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 9, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. All three of those devices can be had for free when adding a new line to a T-Mobile premium plan.

The OnePlus 9 is a fantastic device on its own, featuring a Snapdragon 888 SOC, 6.55-inch 120Hz screen, and 8GB of RAM. If you don’t need the larger screen and the extra camera specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro, the base OnePlus 9 isn’t a bad option to save that extra $149.99. If you prefer more RAM, you can consider the OnePlus 8T 5G. It has a slightly older Snapdragon 865 SOC, but you get 12GB of RAM just like the 9 Pro.

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Like the OnePlus 8T 5G, it has a Snapdragon 865 SOC, but half the RAM at 6 GB. It too is free with a new line on premium plans, though.

OnePlus 8T+ 5G The OnePlus 8T+ 5G comes with a Snapdragon 865 SOC, 6.55-inch AMOLED display, and 12 GB of RAM. It's free from T-Mobile when you add a line on a premium plan. Buy at T-Mobile

OnePlus 9 5G The OnePlus 9 5G features a Snapdragon 888 SOC, 6.55-inch 120Hz screen, and 8 GB of RAM. It's available from T-Mobile for free when you add a line on a premium plan. Buy at T-Mobile

Galaxy S20 FE 5G The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a Snapdragon 865 SOC, a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, and 6 GB of RAM. It's available for free from T-Mobile when you add a line on a premium plan. Buy at T-Mobile

The pricing for a new line on Magenta MAX works out to $30/mo on average. That’s quite a sum of money to add to a monthly bill if you’re not already looking to add a line anyway, so deal hunters that already have a line of service may not want to add another for this deal. If you need a new line though, now might be a good time to join the Magenta network and get a nice flagship for cheap (or free!).