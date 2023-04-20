Today, T-Mobile announced its latest Un-carrier event, with the carrier intent on bringing more disruption to the wireless industry. In a time when three year wireless plans through EIPs (equipment installation plans) are becoming more common, the carrier is rolling out 'Phone Freedom' with a three-pronged approach that includes Go5G Plus, The Easy Unlock, and the Go Back Guarantee.

The company shared its latest initiative in a press release, outlining its plan that includes its new plan Go5G Plus. With Go5G Plus, customers will always be able to get the best deals and pricing available for smartphones. For those that under contract, they will be able to upgrade their device every two years, and when it comes time to upgrade, those customers will be able to take advantage of any available promotions at the time. Furthermore, the company is throwing in the third line for free, meaning you'll save a bit more. In addition, new Go5G Plus plans will include everything great about T-Mobile's current plans but will get a boost with up to 50GB of hotspot data every month and data increase up to 15GB for use in parts of North American like when traveling to Canada and Mexico.

Source: T-Mobile

T-Mobile will also continue to pay off equipment fees when someone jumps ships from a rival carrier, but will now offer its 'The Easy Unlock' program for these same customers, allowing them to trade in their locked device for a brand new one. And as part of its new Go Back Guarantee, T-Mobile will let customers cancel within 30 days without issue if they aren't happy with the service. The carrier will even give customers $50 per voice line so that it can be put towards a plan with another carrier. In addition, T-Mobile will also offer a new Essential Savings plan, providing the basic services like text, calls, and data for a great price.

Source: T-Mobile

It's hard to believe but the first Un-carrier event took place nearly ten years ago, with the carrier going against the grain of the wireless industry at the time by introducing its Simple Choice wireless plans without contracts. Companies at that time tried to lock in customers with multi-year contracts, making them pay dearly if these agreements were broken. A few months later, the company's second Un-carrier event would take place, introducing its 'Jump' initiative, for the first time giving customers the ability to upgrade their phones up to two times a year.

T-Mobile would continue rolling out Un-carrier events, giving more to its customers like free international roaming, paying off early termination fees when customers switched from other carriers, cheaper plans, making it, so music services didn't count towards data usage, and more. While some saw these tactics as desperate, these opinions started to change when T-Mobile started to gain traction with increased subscriber counts. Wireless carrier even changed the way they did business, with rivals like AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon changing its plans and they way it conducted businesses.

Now, it seems like history is repeating itself, and while T-Mobile is in a much better position then it was ten years ago, it's for the most part, remained true, delivering new incentives and offerings to customers new and old. In addition to its wireless service, it has also started to seriously enter the home internet business, leveraging its 5G network to bring high speed internet where it normally wouldn't be available.

While it's purchase of Sprint was a major one, the firm also made another recent purchase with Mint Mobile. If approved, the company could be adding another great prepaid company to its portfolio, expanding its reach with new customers. As far as its latest Un-carrier movement, Phone Freedom will be available starting on April 23, and Easy Unlock and the Essentials Savings plan looks to be only available for a limited time.