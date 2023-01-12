Perhaps one of the best perks about Pixel smartphones is the fact that you get timely updates, whether it's major OS releases like Android 13 or monthly security updates like the January 2023 security patches. For most Pixel owners, these necessary and vital security updates come like clockwork, arriving over-the-air (OTA) as soon as the new month hits. But it looks like that hasn't been the case for some vocal Pixel owners on T-Mobile, as a number of threads have popped up on Reddit and T-Mobile's own website, with users complaining that security updates are no longer arriving on their phones.

According to a few Reddit threads, the issue seems to impact a number of devices from the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a 5G, and more. It also doesn't seem to matter if your device is carrier locked and an unlocked model that was directly purchased from Google. What is perhaps most alarming is that some are even chiming in about security updates that have not arrived from a couple of months ago. While there are reports of getting the updates to work after wiping out the device and resetting it, this isn't really a practical solution for most.

It's extremely difficult to say just how widespread this problem is and what really might be causing the issue, but there is a report from Droid Life that states the update was pulled because of an undisclosed issue. We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update this article when and if we hear back. As of now, users can either wait and hope that the update will arrive sooner than later or opt for a more ambitious solution by manually installing the update. Thankfully, if you want to go the latter route, we have a very informative guide that you can follow.

Source: Reddit 1, 2, 3