T-Mobile is giving every postpaid customer a free year of Paramount Plus

T-Mobile has added yet another freebie to its arsenal of perks for postpaid customers with the announcement of a year of Paramount+ Essential “On Us”. Paramount+ Essential is the latest in a series of free entertainment perks offered by the “Uncarrier”. The offer is available to all T-Mobile postpaid customers, including legacy Sprint plans and even T-Mobile Home Internet plans. Both new and existing Paramount+ customers can take advantage of the offer.

The offer gives customers 1 year of the Essential plan of Paramount+. The Essential plan typically costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Paramount+ boasts “tens of thousands of episodes & movies”, including new shows like Star Trek: Prodigy and classics like Avatar: The Last Airbender. It also includes NFL on CBS live and 24/7 live news with CBSN. The lower tier has what Paramount calls “limited ads”.

One downside to the free perk is that you can’t use it as a discount towards the Paramount+ Premium plan. This means that, unlike T-Mobile’s free Netflix perk, you can’t upgrade to the ad-free tier while taking advantage of the free year of service. The plan will also automatically renew after a year unless cancelled and requires a credit card for signup.

Existing customers on the Essential plan can simply redeem their coupon code on the T-Mobile website on Tuesday and redeem it on their Paramount+ account page. Existing Paramount+ customers on a plan other than Essential will need to cancel their existing subscription first.

This isn’t the first time T-Mobile has offered free entertainment services with their plans. They famously offer free Netflix to their ONE and Magenta plan customers and more recently began offering a year of Apple TV+ for free to their Magenta and Magenta MAX customers.

You can sign up for the free Paramount+ Essential perk beginning on November 9th on T-Mobile’s promotional page.