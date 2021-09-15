T-Mobile removing DIGITs promo placed in error from 200k accounts

If you have a free Proxy by DIGITs line with T-Mobile, you’ll want to keep an eye out on your bill.

Starting today, September 15th, T-Mobile is sending out SMS warning notifications to approximately 200,000 account holders. That message states that a free DIGITs line promotion was added in error. It will soon be removed, and affected customers will then receive a monthly charge for the service.

DIGITs is a service offered to T-Mobile postpaid customers. It allows a customer to either assign a second SIM card to their existing number or receive a virtual secondary phone number to use on a single device. Proxy by DIGITs is essentially the latter of the two. It’s designed to give customers an alternate number to use for handing out publicly while keeping their primary number private.

The proxy number was offered for free back in July 2020 to Magenta, Magenta for Business, and Essentials plans as part of the launch of Scam Shield. It seems some 200k ineligible accounts were given the free Proxy by DIGITs line by mistake.

Customers with this feature will want to keep an eye out for a text informing them of the change.