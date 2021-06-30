T-Mobile’s new 5G phone has a huge display and is really cheap

One of the cheapest 5G smartphones to hit the United States will arrive on the 23rd of July, and it’s the new T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G. This device costs just $199 and has a massive 6.82-inch HD+ display and 5G support with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. This puts it right up against the OnePlus Nord N200, which interestingly, the carrier offers for free with a trade-in of literally any functional mobile device (flip phones included) as part of its “5G for all” offer.

The T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card. It runs Android 11 with a nearly stock UI. The 5000mAh battery can be charged at 18W speed with the included USB-C charger in the box. The triple camera setup on the back is comprised of a 16MP primary shooter and two additional 5MP and 2MP cameras. The front-facing camera offers 16MP resolution shots. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 only supports sub-6GHz 5G connectivity so there’s no mmWave support, though you’re honestly not missing out on much. It’s not as if mmWave is particularly common on T-Mobile let alone in the U.S..

T-Mobile’s REVVL devices are “white-label” smartphones, meaning that they are rebranded smartphones from other manufacturers. While we can’t tell exactly what the original device is, it seems to resemble the TCL 20 SE, though that has a rear fingerprint scanner instead of being on the side. It also doesn’t have the MediaTek Dimensity 700, so it doesn’t support 5G. Some of T-Mobile’s previous REVVL devices have been rebranded TCL smartphones, so it’s not out of the question for the REVVL V+ 5G to be made by TCL.

Regardless, T-Mobile’s REVVL V+ 5G is perhaps the cheapest 5G device that you can get in the U.S. right now, but as competition heats up, it’s possible we’ll see something even cheaper in the future. You can purchase the REVVL V+ 5G in Metro by T-Mobile stores starting July 12th and in T-Mobile stores and online starting July 23rd. Qualifying T-Mobile customers can get the device for $8.34/month over 24 months on an EIP, and some lucky customers can snag one for free by playing T-Mobile’s new AR game.