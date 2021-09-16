T-Mobile is upgrading 500 stores to offer same-day device repair

T-Mobile customers will soon be able to take advantage of same-day device repair services in 500 stores across the U.S. That means if you pick up a new iPhone 13 or another phone through the carrier, you may not have to wait very long to get it fixed.

As announced by the company on its blog, T-Mobile is “upgrading” 500 locations to feature in-store, same-day device repair using services by Assurant. The stores will offer same-day and next-business-day repairs to customers with the company’s Protection <360> insurance. According to the company, they’ll offer $29 screen replacement services as well.

Customers will be able to use T-Mobile’s store locator tool to find a location near them that offers repair services and schedule an appointment using a new online tool that’s coming soon. T-Mobile is also increasing the number of claims customers can make per 12-month period from 3 to 5. These new benefits come at no increase in price to P360 customers.

The Protection <360> insurance coverage program insures new device purchases from things like accidental damage, loss, theft, and even free screen protector replacements. The service varies in cost depending on the value of the device being covered, ranging from $7 to $18 per month.

The change takes effect November 1st. It marks the first time T-Mobile has offered in-store repairs; however, Sprint did previously offer in-store repairs at some locations via Asurion. Sprint customers with Sprint Complete will also be migrated to T-Mobile Protection <360> by that date.