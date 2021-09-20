T-Mobile customers apparently really loved Samsung’s Galaxy Note

T-Mobile’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) recently called out Samsung for not effectively handling the smartphone supply shortage while also expressing disappointment over the company discontinuing its Galaxy Note model this year.

“Samsung has really fallen behind the eight ball relative to other OEMs on the global supply chain issue,” T-Mobile CFO and executive vice president Peter Osvaldik said at a recent BofA Securities investor event (via Fierce Wireless).

“A lot of our customer[s] are also very significant Samsung lovers,” said Osvldik, while also adding that Samsung’s Galaxy Note series was something that T-Mobile users “just loved.” He also revealed that the S-series smartphones were in “very short supply.”

Samsung’s high-end and mid-range phones are generally in great demand among T-Mobile customers, so the short supply of Galaxy S series phones, discontinuation of this year’s Galaxy Note model, and the delay of the Galaxy S21 FE seem to have negatively affected T-Mobile’s business. T-Mobile says the supply shortage isn’t affecting its postpaid net add guidance for the current financial year, but it’s closely watching the situation.

Samsung officially confirmed in July that it had decided to skip the Galaxy Note release “this time around.” Although there were rumors that Samsung was done with the Galaxy Note lineup once and all, Samsung has kept the possibility of a 2022 Galaxy Note model open. Back in March, Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh confirmed that “we seek to release a Note model next year.”

Samsung’s affordable flagship Galaxy S21 FE has also been delayed. It was initially scheduled to launch in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, but the ongoing global chip shortage reportedly forced the South Korean electronics giant to postpone the launch. According to the most recent report, the Galaxy S21 FE was set to enter mass production sometime in September, though we still don’t know when it will hit the market.

Featured image: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra