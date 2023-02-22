While T-Mobile isn't doing such a great job of protecting its customers when it comes to its data, the wireless carrier does appear to be winning the fight against scam calls, sharing that it blocked an impressive 41.5 billion scam calls in 2022. The company shared the news in its second annual Scam and Robocall Report, offering major details with regard to scam, spam and robocall activity the carrier faced last year.

While there are plenty of juicy details in the report, perhaps the most unsurprising part is that robocalls are increasing year over year. T-Mobile shares that robocall attempts shot up 75 percent from the previous year, with calls reaching an all-time high in January 2022. Naturally, T-Mobile’s Scam Shield was able to protect customers from these types of calls, but the wireless carrier also had help from advancements in other areas of its business and service.

Although there are plenty of robocall scams that occur every day, T-Mobile stated that vehicle warranty scams were fairly heavy in the first part of 2022, but luckily the FCC stepped in and pretty much ended the scam right then and there. Unfortunately, the robocalls never stop, and although warranty scams might have ended, "health and insurance-related" scams started to become more prevalent. In addition to an increase in these types of calls, the holidays are a particularly bad period as well.

While it's impossible to block out all calls, T-Mobile states that its Scam Shield service does quite a bit to minimize these types of calls ever reaching its customers. Of course, there are other apps that perform this type of service, but it's nice to have a carrier supply this service without any additional cost when you're using a supported wireless plan. If you're a T-Mobile or Metro customer, you can always download the app and give it a try.

Source: T-Mobile