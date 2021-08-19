T-Mobile may soon offer a 500GB Google One family plan for $5/mo

T-Mobile is reportedly partnering with Google to offer postpaid subscribers a Google One subscription plan. According to The T-Mo Report, the subscription plan will offer users 500GB of shared family storage for just $5 per month.

All T-Mobile postpaid and business customers (12 lines or less) will be eligible for the promotional Google One plan, and they will be able to use the additional 500GB of storage space across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Currently, Google offers three Google One subscription plans in the US, ranging from $1.99 to $9.99 per month. The base $1.99 plan offers 100GB of storage space, access to Google experts, shared family access, and a couple of extra member benefits. The $2.99 plan offers 200GB of storage space, along with all the benefits from the base plan and 3% cashback on the Google Store. The premium $9.99 plan offers 2TB of storage space, 10% cashback on the Google Store, a VPN for your Android phone, and all the other benefits from the cheaper plans.

The T-Mobile exclusive $5 per month plans sits between the 200GB and 2TB plan, and offers 500GB of cloud storage space, access to Google experts, and shared family access up to 5 family members. At the moment, it isn’t clear if the plan offers any cashback on the Google Store or access to a VPN. It’s also worth noting that T-Mobile customers who opt for the exclusive Google One plan will receive their first month for free.

While T-Mobile hasn’t shared any official information about the exclusive Google One plan, The T-Mo Report reveals that the plan will be available starting September 1st. We’ll update this post with additional details as soon as they’re revealed.