Take note: The TCL Stylus 5G is coming to T-Mobile and Metro

There’s a certain appeal when it comes to being able to write notes on your phone by hand. The TCL Stylus 5G is a new and affordable smartphone option for T-Mobile and Metro, that will, as you’ve probably guessed from the product’s name, offer support for a stylus.

The TCL Stylus 5G has a large 6.81-inch FHD+ display that is backed by NXTVISION. NXTVISION is a display optimization technology that offers real-time enhancements for photos and videos. The tool can even take SDR content and update it to HDR, while also reducing eye strain with its blue light filter.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC that will be paired with 4GB RAM. The phone will have 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD. As far as its battery goes, it will offer a 4,000mAh battery. The battery is expected to last up to 14 days of standby time or 26 hours of talk time.

The TCL Stylus 5G offers a main camera with a 50MP sensor, that will be paired with a 5MP super wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP lens for depth detection. The front-facing camera will come in at 13MP. But perhaps the most important feature of the handset is the ability to utilize a stylus. Users will be able to use a stylus to jot down notes, draw, and more. As far as software, the phone will come with Nebo and MyScript Calculator 2 pre-installed.

Furthermore, in order to make things more seamless, users will be able to jot down notes without having to turn on the display – simply take out your stylus and start taking notes. The phone will come in one color, Lunar Black Matte which is stated to repel fingerprints. As for security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is built into the power key. The TCL Stylus 5G is now available on T-Mobile for $258 and Metro by T-Mobile for $269.99.