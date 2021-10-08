T-Mobile is giving away free blankets next week as it blankets the country with 5G

The magenta carrier is moving quickly to “blanket” the country with 5G, and on Tuesday, you’ll be able to get a free blanket for yourself too.

As shown in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, a free fluffy blanket will be available to most T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint customers on Tuesday, October 12th. We managed to acquire some exclusive pictures of the blanket as well, shown below.

T-Mobile has offered numerous physical items, deals and discounts, and even 3 months of Stadia Pro, via its Tuesdays app since all the way back in 2016. Sprint plan customers were let into the program after the merger in June of 2020. This year in particular has been filled with physical items, like tumblers, beach towels, plastic lunch boxes, and even a pool float.

According to our sources, the blanket is soft and fluffy, coming in at about 50″ long and 45″ wide.

Customers on any of T-Mobile’s cell plans, Metro by T-Mobile plans, and Sprint plans are eligible to use the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. To claim the freebie, open your app on Tuesday and “Save” the offer. Then, visit any T-Mobile store and ask for the free blanket. You’ll hit “Redeem” in the app, and a timer will start. Show it to the store rep, and that’s it!

In addition to the blanket, this coming Tuesday’s offerings include a $1 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, $25 off a purchase of $25 or more at Gold Belly, 10 free 4×6 photo prints at CVS, and 10 cents off per gallon of gas at Shell.

The app is available for iOS and Android devices.