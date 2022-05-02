T-Mobile Un-carrier event set for May 4

After posting strong first-quarter numbers for 2022, it looks like T-Mobile isn’t going to rest on its laurels. The U.S. carrier has announced a new event set for May 4. The teaser image has it pegged as an Un-carrier event, so things could become quite interesting.

Although the details are sparse at this point, the press release states that CEO Mike Sievert will be on hand, along with other executives. The company has revealed a slogan for the event, “THIS ONE DOESN’T NEED A SET-UP”. What that means could be anyone’s guess.

Un-carrier events broke the mold

If unfamiliar, the Un-carrier movement started at a time when the cellular industry was dominated by the two largest carriers in the United States: AT&T and Verizon. In order to change the landscape, T-Mobile started its Un-carrier marketing campaign. The wireless carrier began offering innovative services, along with incredible pricing.

Some of the benefits brought about by past T-Mobile Un-carrier events include discontinuing contracts and offering affordable plans for single and multi-line users. The mobile carrier also allowed its customers to upgrade handsets three times a year, at a time when it was standard practice in the wireless industry to have to wait two years. One Un-carrier event even offered to pay for wireless carrier early termination fees if joining T-Mobile. T-Mobile Tuesday rewarded customers with free goods and services every Tuesday.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the promotions slowed. The last Un-carrier event held in 2020 offered customers free protection against scam blocking. While beneficial, it didn’t have the same fire as previous events. Hopefully, T-Mobile and CEO Mike Sievert will be able to once again put the wireless industry on edge. Those that are interested can tune in to the live stream on May 4. The official start time is 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

