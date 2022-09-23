T-Mobile’s in-flight Wi-Fi service now includes United Airlines

Today, T-Mobile announced that it’s expanding its Coverage Beyond in-flight internet service by adding United Airlines. As a result, those on eligible cellular plans can take advantage of in-flight Wi-Fi on select domestic and short-haul international flights. In addition, it will continue to provide free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming service with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert stated:

“Now, T-Mobile customers can stay connected from takeoff to landing and beyond on hundreds more flights, now including United Airlines! This latest expansion of Coverage Beyond is all part of our goal to keep customers connected even outside the signal of our network, and we’re on a nonstop mission to find new ways to make that happen.”

Now, as far as specifics go, T-Mobile states that coverage for in-flight internet service will be available on certain models of United aircrafts like the 737, MAX8, and MAX9. In addition, the service will also be available on select 757-300 and A319 models, with additional coverage to be announced in the near future.

Along with its in-flight perk, T-Mobile Magenta plans offer unlimited calls, texts, and data. Magenta Max plan subscribers gain additional benefits like 40GB of hotspot tethering and international texting with data. The Max plans also get a free subscription to Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and a one-year membership to AAA. In addition, customers will also gain access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, a day dedicated to giving away gifts and discounts through its app every Tuesday.

T-Mobile has been quite busy. Beyond operating its cellular business, the company has branched out into the home internet service backed by its 5G network. The firm has more than a million subscribers and, at the top of the month, expanded its coverage to 64 new cities. Recently, T-Mobile also announced a partnership with SpaceX to provide its subscribers with emergency satellite service starting in 2023. During its initial rollout, the service will support messaging, MMS, and messaging apps. While a timeline hasn’t been announced, the satellite service will eventually support voice and internet.

Source: T-Mobile