It’s not just you: Many T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T customers can’t call each other

There seems to be a pretty big outage going on between the three big carriers, and especially between T-Mobile and Verizon, as calls between them are having issues nationwide.

According to sources at T-Mobile, the issue is known and actively being worked on. The incident is described as an intermittent outage affecting customers nationwide due to a “Verizon outage”.

Support reps have been informed not to transfer customers to technical support for the issue and instead inform the customer that the company is working on a solution.

The problem seems to have started around 2 PM Eastern, with reports beginning to show up around that time via downdetector and then on Reddit. The issue appears to be ongoing, however, the number of reports seems to be diminishing.

According to The Verge, Verizon says their network is operating normally. Our sources at T-Mobile, however, say that documentation they have access to places the blame on Verizon. A report from WFAA says that both carriers deny any issues on their end.

According to another of our sources, the issue is an outage at Mavenir, a company that apparently handles VoLTE connectivity between all 3 major carriers. This seems like a reasonable explanation given how both T-Mobile and Verizon are denying issues on their sides.

It’s currently unclear what, exactly, the issue is, or when it will be resolved. One user on Reddit says that support told them the issue should be resolved by 7 PM Eastern, however that time has come and gone and the issue appears to still persist.

Texts between the carriers appear to be unaffected. In addition, anecdotally, some users are having issues calling AT&T customers as well. Issues between T-Mobile and AT&T are not yet officially recognized internally though, so it could be a case of a few random outliers.

There is currently no ETA for a resolution of the issue. At this point, no one is sure who’s fault the issue is in the first place, with both Verizon and T-Mobile denying the problem. We’ll be sure to update you here if and when we have more information.