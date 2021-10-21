T-Mobile will give you up to $1,000 to switch from a competitor

T-Mobile’s Keep & Switch promotion is getting yet another upgrade, and now you can get up to $1,000 per line to pay off your phone when you switch from AT&T or Verizon.

Starting October 22nd, T-Mobile will offer an increased value to their Keep & Switch promotion.

Keep & Switch allows customers to join T-Mobile from a competitor and keep their existing device. Those customers can then bring in their bill from their old carrier or submit it online and get a rebate to offset the cost of paying off their existing phone. T-Mobile will then send a rebate in the form of a virtual prepaid MasterCard card via email for the cost of the device payoff, up to $1,000. The rebate typically takes about 15 days to arrive once service has started.

T-Mobile increased the maximum value of Keep & Switch from $650 to $800 in September, and now that has once again increased to $1,000.

All of T-Mobile’s current plan offerings are eligible, from Essentials to Magenta MAX and even the discounted plans like First Responder and 55+. It’s a great deal for anyone considering switching carriers but that doesn’t want to eat the cost of paying off their phones.

Originally only AT&T and Verizon were eligible for the promotion, but that list has expanded to include Spectrum, Xfinity, US Cellular, Claro, and Boost.

Only select devices, listed below, are currently eligible for the promotion:

Apple iPhone: 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020) 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020) 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Google Pixel: 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL

2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL Samsung: Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+ (4g), Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ (4g), Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Interested customers can find out more on T-Mobile’s Keep & Switch promotion page. The promotion begins Friday October 22nd.