The Windows 11 File Explorer recently got the addition of a tabbed interface, but Microsoft might be playing with the idea of adding this same feature to Notepad — if one leak ends up being true.

This new rumor is all based on a tweet from a senior product manager at Microsoft. In the tweet, the employee apparently mentioned that this feature was new, proclaiming "Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs"! His tweet has since been deleted, yet the screenshot from the original message has been picked up by outlets like The Verge or Windows Central and saved by many other Windows fans over the Christmas holiday weekend.

As seen below, sans the confidential warning message, you can see that the tabbed interface Microsoft is internally testing in Notepad with their employees closely resembles File Explorer. There's a bar along the top for different tabs and a plus icon for you to open new tabs. The original user showcased one inactive Notepad file in one tab, and an active file in a second tab, with the text "opening another file in a new tab."

It's not unusual for Microsoft to "dog food" early builds of apps and services internally with employees. Combine that with the confidentiality warning, and there's reason to believe that this screenshot is indeed authentic and real. However, there's no telling when Microsoft is planning to make the feature public. It would have to ship through to Windows Insiders for beta testing first, and then everyone else. If, anything, Microsoft could possibly add this feature through one of the "Moment" Updates for Windows 11, just as it did when it rolled out the tabbed interface for File Explorer.

Long-time Windows Insiders, though, might remember that this tabbed feature for Notepad isn't exactly groundbreaking and new. Back with Windows 10, Microsoft explored the idea of adding tabs to all system apps with a Windows Insider feature known as "Sets." It was eventually canceled, however, and never made it to the final version of the operating system.

Source: Windows Central