Tag Heuer’s latest luxury smartwatch features Super Mario branding

Most smartwatches cost a few hundred bucks and focus on function over form, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re cheaply made or are unfashionable. If you want a really fashionable smartwatch crafted with ultra premium hardware, then you’ll have to shell out a lot more money, though you’ll have fewer brands to choose from. TAG Heuer is one Swiss luxury watchmaker that dabbles in making smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS software, and the company’s latest luxury smartwatch features Nintendo’s iconic Mario character.

Although the official webpage for the TAG Heuer x Super Mario collaboration is still counting down until July 15th, Engadget and multiple other news outlets have the details of the announcement. According to Engadget, TAG Heuer has collaborated with Nintendo to make a limited number of smartwatches bearing Super Mario branding. The Super Mario edition is based on TAG Heuer’s existing line of ‘Connected’ smartwatches and will be available in select boutiques and from the company’s website starting July 15th for $2,150, a nearly $300 premium over the cheapest model in the Connected series. TAG Heuer is only making a total of 2,000 of these watches, meaning availability is very limited.

The Super Mario edition features a red push button, crown logo, and bezel graduation in line with Mario’s iconic cap. There are two interchangeable straps: one black leather band on red rubber and one “sporty alternative in matching red perforated rubber”. The travel case, of course, is also red.

The Super Mario limited edition model comes in a 45mm size and weighs 86 grams with the rubber strap. It also features 5ATM water resistance and a 430mAh battery.

As previously mentioned, the TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario limited edition smartwatch runs Google’s Wear OS software, but it comes with a handful of software features to match the Super Mario branding. There are, of course, a handful of Mario-themed watch faces (four to be exact), a gamification rewards system that treats you to different animated greetings from Mario as you hit different milestones in your daily step target, and other features.

Since this smartwatch runs Wear OS, you’ll get access to the Google Assistant, Google Fit tracking, and TAG Heuer’s Sport, Golf, and Wellness apps. The company hasn’t confirmed what version of Wear OS this smartwatch runs or if it’ll receive an update to the new version co-engineered by Samsung and Google.