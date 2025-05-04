Whether your home lab is still in the virtual planning stages or has grown into a cluster of mini PCs, soon enough, you'll want a way to connect to it remotely. After all, there's not much point in self-hosting services to improve your life if you can't access them when outside.

While you could go for a traditional VPN, and connect to your home network that way, those come with headaches, added complexity, and the worry that they won't connect when you most need them. Plus, modern connectivity options are so much better, especially when they're built on WireGuard or similar protocols. We've covered most of these options in depth, but which one of these four options will suit your home lab? That depends on your priorities, but know that all of them are good options; they have a few key differences.

Which remote access tool is going to fit your home lab?

That depends, but they're all excellent to use and easy to set up