If you're looking to bring the home theater experience to your living room, then this massive 98-inch TV is going to be right up your alley. In addition to its large size, you also get impressive color and immersive audio. Furthermore, it's powered by Google TV, providing a fluid and easy to navigate menu system that also provides easy access to all your favorite streaming services. While this TV normally comes in at $3,999.99, it can now be had for far less, with a steep discount that drops the price down to just $1,998 for a limited time during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

What's great about TCL's 98-inch Class S5 4K TV?

There's a lot to love about this TV, and although the showstopper here is going to be its size, you're also going to get great picture quality too. The TV features an LED panel that's capable of delivering fantastic colors with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. In addition, you also get a fantastic refresh rate that comes in at 120Hz, which can smooth out video and is also great for video games.

If you're thinking about hooking up a computer to this thing, you'll be happy to know that it does offer support for AMD's Freesync Premium Pro, which will reduce graphical tearing, and VRR up to 240Hz, which can also elevate the experience. Of course, with a big picture, you're also going to need big sound, and this TV has you covered with excellent sound reproduction and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

When it comes to the menu system, users will have access to Google TV and all of its perks. Not only do you get a lively menu system which makes it easier to navigate, you also get easy access to all your favorite streaming apps too. Those looking to go hands-free can also rely on Google Assistant, with the ability to navigate menus and pull up shows without touching the remote.

Now, all of the above is great, but what really seals the deal here is the price. This is one of the largest TVs on the market in 2024 that's available for an affordable price. You can now save 50% off its retail price, bringing it down to its lowest yet. Best of all, you'll get free delivery from Amazon. But if you're interested, you'll want to be quick because it looks like there aren't many left in stock, so get it while you can.