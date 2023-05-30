Ring Video Doorbell Wired $39 $65 Save $26 A compact yet extremely capable 1080p video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and more — all at a price that doesn't break the bank. $39 at Amazon

Ring was one of the first company's to offer affordable and easy to use video doorbells. So it comes as no surprise that the company has blossomed over the past several years, expanding its lineup, giving those interested, more great options. If you've been thinking about getting a video doorbell, this deal on the Ring Video Doorbell is going to be the one for you. It's easy to set up, doesn't require any additional batteries since it runs off your existing doorbell wiring, and comes price at just $39 for a limited time.

What's great about the Ring Video Doorbell?

The Ring Video Doorbell offers great video quality with its 1080p resolution and offers two-way talk functionality, which makes it easier to communicate with whoever is at your door. Furthermore, you can also see who's approaching your home or office with advanced motion detection that will automatically send an alert to a connected device. The Ring Video Doorbell will also allow you to monitor events at night thanks to its included night vision optics that will ensure clear visibility even in the darkest locations. Best of all, this doorbell doesn't require fancy setup, since it can be wired using your existing doorbell's cabling.

Why buy the Ring Video Doorbell?

The Ring Video Doorbell is a great option if you're looking to get just a tiny bit of protection for your home or office. While you can get a security camera if you want to monitor your doorway or home, the video doorbell is less intimidating, and can blend in better with your home and its surroundings to provide great protection, while keeping things discrete. Although doorbell cameras can be quite costly, this model comes in at just $39, making it an absolute no-brainer. So if you're interested in trying one out, be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.