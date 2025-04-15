Apple MacBook Air M2 $749 $1299 Save $550 You can't ask for more if you're looking for a large-screen laptop with tons of power. This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M2 chip and is now just $749. $749 at B&H

If you're looking for a laptop that's thin and powerful, the MacBook Air is going to be a great option. Furthermore, if you need lots of screen real estate, then this 15-inch model is going to be the one. While it has a retail price of $1,299, it can now be had for much less, thanks to a discount that knocks $550 off, bringing it down to just $750 for a limited time.

What's great about the MacBook Air?

As stated before, the MacBook Air is a fantastic laptop to go with if you're looking to get something that's lightweight, slim, and powerful. Not only do you get a refined design, but the materials used to build it are also quite reliable, making use of aluminum and glass.

The main highlight of this laptop is going to be the large 15-inch screen. But you also get Apple's M2 SoC that provides plenty of power to run all your apps. Furthermore, you get 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of internal SSD storage.

Now, this RAM and storage configuration might not work for everyone, so it's something worth considering before you make your purchase because you cannot upgrade these details at a later date. But if you're someone that uses a laptop to get online, watch videos, and do some light work, we don't think this configuration will be a problem.

When it comes to connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. If you're someone that's constantly on video calls, the MacBook Air comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera. It also features a keyboard and trackpad that feels great to use, along with a Touch ID sensor for enhanced security.

Despite being a little older, this laptop still delivers everything you could want in a laptop in 2025. Plus, Apple is known to support its devices for some time, meaning you'll still get plenty of years out of this device. And since it's being discounted heavily, it makes it an absolute no-brainer if you're trying to get a MacBook on a budget.