  • Convert an old rotary phone into a ChatGPT hotline for a unique interactive experience.
  • Combine vintage dialing with modern AI technology for a surprising and delightful communication.
  • Reuse old technology for a fun project, integrating speech recognition and text-to-speech with Python scripts.

Many of us still remember rotary dial phones, even though they fell out of fashion decades ago. These seemingly obsolete telephones might seem helpful for nothing more than paperweights, but what if I told you that a rotary phone could be a ChatGPT hotline? This project, developed by Pollux Labs, does just that. It lets you connect a vintage rotary dial telephone to a Raspberry Pi so you can lift the handset, dial a number, and have an AI-driven conversation reminiscent of traditional phone calls.

The Raspberry Pi handles speech recognition, text generation, and voice playback, and ChatGPT remembers everything you say during the call. This means you can enjoy an interactive experience combining old-fashioned dialing with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Let’s look at how it’s done.

A Raspberry Pi 5 connected to multiple peripherals
Reasons to transform a rotary phone into a ChatGPT hotline

Many people enjoy the nostalgia of using a rotary phone. Its clicks and heft transport you back in time despite the modern conversation. ChatGPT adds a playful, voice-driven experience that is different from typing on a keyboard. You can also appreciate the engineering challenge of wiring the phone’s speaker, microphone, and dial to a Raspberry Pi. Beyond that, it’s a fun way to reuse old technology.

ChatGPT’s response through the phone can spark creativity. You might integrate music, news updates, or incorporate other AI services before transferring to the voice assistant. Experimentation is key to learning, and this project explores hardware and software simultaneously. It demonstrates how flexible simple electronics can be. Most importantly, talking with an AI through a rotary dial surprises and delights anyone who tries it.

Essentials you need for your phone-to-ChatGPT project

First, you’ll need a rotary dial phone with enough space for your Raspberry Pi and wires. Models from the 1970s or 1980s often have roomy interiors so that you can organize cables without drilling holes. You'll need a Raspberry Pi 4B at a minimum, but the Raspberry Pi 5 will perform much better.

You’ll also need a microphone to capture audio and route the Pi’s audio output to the phone’s speaker. A USB lavalier microphone or small USB mic adapter should fit perfectly inside the housing.

You might ask why you would use a lavalier microphone instead of the one built into the phone's handset. Trying to use the handset's microphone proved difficult, especially since the microphones used in rotary dial phones were analog instead of digital.

Next, gather essential electronics tools like a soldering iron, wire cutters, and a multimeter. These will help you confirm the dial’s pulse wires, test connections, and attach the Pi’s audio output to the phone’s speaker lines. You’ll also need jumper wires or connectors matching the Pi’s GPIO pins and possibly a small button to detect when the handset is on or off the hook.

On the software side, install Python libraries for speech recognition, text-to-speech, and the OpenAI API. Obtain an OpenAI API key and reference it in your Python script to generate ChatGPT responses.

Steps to complete the conversion and build your ChatGPT hotline

Preparing the phone and Pi for their new purpose involves careful wiring and software configuration. In this guide, you’ll learn how to dismantle the phone, identify dial pulses, and set up your Raspberry Pi for speech-to-text and text-to-speech translation. Verify each wire and pin assignment carefully, as a single mismatch can cause errors.

  1. Remove the telephone cover and find the speaker lines, the rotary dial wires, and any place you can attach a button to detect hook status.
    rotary phone interior
    Source: Pollux Labs
  2. Strip the wires off a 3.5mm audio cable and solder or plug 2.8mm flat connectors to the ground and one channel wire of the telephone's handset. Then, connect this to the handset's connection socket.
    connecting stereo wire
    stereo cable
  3. Place a USB microphone (or adapter) inside the phone, ensuring your Pi can receive the sound clearly.
    rpi and lavalier mic
    Source: Pollux Labs
  4. Use a multimeter to confirm which dial wires carry pulses. Attach these to a GPIO pin and ground. Then, wire the hook button so your software can sense when the handset is picked up.
    Testing-the-Rotary-Dial
    wiring schematic to rotary dial
    rotary phone interior-1
  5. Install the necessary audio libraries on your Raspberry Pi, including PyAudio, PyGame, and the OpenAI client. Download or create audio files (like a dial tone) for playback, and store your OpenAI key in a .env file.
  6. Next, you’ll need a Python script that captures audio from the microphone, sends it to ChatGPT for processing, and plays the AI’s response through the phone speaker. You can write your own or use the script Pollux Labs wrote. Just be sure to adjust the GPIO pin numbers, audio settings, and special text prompts to meet your own needs.
  7. Run the script manually to confirm it works. Once you hear a dial tone and ChatGPT responds to your voice, add a system service so the phone starts automatically when the Pi boots.

If you cannot access the script, here it is for your reference.

Review what you’ve done to refine any connections or configurations. Each phone model has subtle differences, so you may have to experiment. Power up the Pi outside the phone casing to simplify troubleshooting until you’re confident everything works. Your rotary phone hotline is nearly complete once you hear ChatGPT’s response through the handset.

Enjoy a vintage experience while accessing modern AI