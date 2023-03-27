The vivo V27 is set to release later this month, and we're expecting great things from this stylish and forward-thinking smartphone.

Previous vivo models boasted modern and minimalist looks, and the V27 truly looks the part with a delicate design that oozes elegance and simplicity. The curved screen offers an ergonomic grip, allowing you to show off the fluidity of the phone without it slipping out of your hands.

While the outer shell is something to marvel at, it’s what is underneath that really counts. So, for any creatives out there, brace yourselves for the future of smartphone tech thanks to vivo’s Aura Light Portrait System.

Next-level camera technology for great portraits and nighttime shots

It’s no secret that smartphone cameras are becoming more popular than digital cameras, which makes sense. It's just much easier to take photos using your phone since you’re likely to have it on you most of the time. With all the tools and settings at your disposal, even amateurs can snap fantastic images that'll help build a lifetime of memories.

With this in mind, vivo’s V27 is set to bring flagship-level photography to users who value portrait images of those or the things they love. It features a flagship-level Sony IMX766V sensor (available with the V27 Pro and V27) that's capable of producing bright and clear night images. Then, there are the exclusive, much-anticipated, studio-level Aura Light effect and Portrait algorithms that enhance natural night portraits, boosting them with studio-level soft lighting.

Image Credit: vivo

On the back of the camera module, the Aura Light setup aids in creating a softer lighting effect, making night portraits appear more detailed and vivid. Portraits pop more, with the subject’s skin looking brighter. Combine this with Portrait Mode, and you’ve got yourself studio-level lighting with stunning bokeh effects. Plus, you can test how a portrait will look in low-light environments. You simply tap on the Light icon to enable the Aura Light Portrait System. Thanks to the rear OIS main camera and Sony IMX766V sensor, it’s possible to capture incredible shots in low light, so you can treasure the moment, no matter what time of day (or night).

Enhanced imaging techniques

The vivo V27 uses a number of advanced techniques to help your images look the best. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is a technique present in imaging devices like smartphones and digital cameras that allows them to stabilize images. For example, OIS can compensate for user issues like shaky hands or sudden movement by stabilizing images. This allows for longer exposure and can increase light intake up to six times. The result offers more stable photos and higher quality images when shot in low-light conditions.

By reducing noise and offering clearer, brighter, and richer footage, the vivo V27 allows users to capture memories as intended.

Have you ever taken a photo in low lighting on your smartphone and the result is very different from what you previewed? The vivo V27 will eliminate this issue, so what you see is what you get. Using the Real-Time Extreme Night Vision feature in Night mode, you’ll be able to grasp how bright an image will turn out in real time. When filming in low-light conditions, the V27’s Super Night Video mode can resolve some real pain points that many users experience, like insufficient brightness and poor quality. And, if you’re not happy with the results while previewing your image, you can adjust the exposure and brightness, ensuring you snap the perfect shot every time.

The 50MP HD front camera comes equipped with high-conductivity graphite materials that ensure stable and smooth performance when live streaming or when shooting HD videos over a long period of time. It can capture ultra-clear details in any image, even when zoomed in. It also features autofocus that boasts an upgraded focus algorithm to ensure automatic focus on the human eye and face. With faster speeds and great accuracy, shots keep the subject in focus all the time.

By reducing noise and offering clearer, brighter, and richer footage, the vivo V27 allows users to capture memories as intended, with a vibrant finish, no matter how dark the conditions are.

High performance and plenty of style

The vivo V27 has it all — style, substance, and all for an affordable price. The V series is known for its stylish aesthetic, and the V27 doesn’t sway far from this at all. Its clean and elegant look offers a whole new smartphone experience. Thanks to the lightweight nature of the phone, you can comfortably grip it for long periods of time without it feeling uncomfortable or cumbersome.

If you opt for the Magic Blue edition, you’ll be treated with the Fluorite AG Glass, which boasts color-changing effects under UV light. The Emerald Green edition comes equipped with Emerald Glass that offers a fun and endearing color-changing effect (available in South East Asia only). And the Flowing Gold edition boasts 3D Light Spot Color Gradation technology to replicate a water ripple pattern, giving the phone a 3D visual effect.

Image Credit: vivo

Now you can really “wow” the crowd when you’re making memories at home, on the beach, or with your friends and family.

Finally, the V27 offers incredibly low power consumption, despite its high-performance features such as powerful cameras, camera sensors, techniques like OIS and EIS, and high processing speeds that all traditionally take up a lot of power. Whether you’re playing casual games, responding to work requests, or adding snaps to your photo album, the vivo V27 will be able to handle what you throw at it and keep going—making it the perfect companion day in and day out.