Tana is an interesting productivity tool that you may have overlooked, with useful features such as Supertags and AI meeting transcriptions. I spent some time with the company's desktop and mobile apps, discovering some nifty functionality and exploring whether it would make a good Notion replacement.

However, despite the factors in favor of Tana, I'm still sticking with Notion due to a variety of reasons...

4 Tana's onboarding process soured my experience

You have to give up too much personal information

Tana's sign-up process includes multiple drawbacks that impacted my overall impression of the platform. First off, you can't sign up with a simple email address and a unique password. You have to sign up with a Google, Apple, GitHub, or Microsoft account. I'm not a big fan of using pre-existing accounts to sign up to new platforms, since this can expose your credentials in the case of a breach.

Tana also forces you to engage in a free trial of its premium Plus plan. Since I don't plan on adding yet another subscription to my bills, I would've preferred using the free plan from the start.

I could have overlooked the forced trial period, but to initiate the compulsory trial, you must provide credit card details and approve a transaction for $0 through your bank. This means there's no way to use Tana without providing financial information.

I linked my Google Calendar with Tana to try out its calendar feature. However, the app also requested access to my account's contacts so that it could load profiles on the app. While the company promises it won't share this information or use it for marketing purposes, I refused to grant access to my contacts. This somewhat reduces some of the app's functionality, but I prefer that to sharing contact information without permission.