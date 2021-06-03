Target will run its own Prime Day sale this month, called ‘Deal Days’

Amazon announced yesterday that it will hold its yearly ‘Prime Day’ sale on June 21 and 22, just three weeks from now. The company’s influence over online shopping has led to other companies running similar promotions at the same time, and now U.S. retailer Target has announced its own sale event: ‘Deal Days.’

“Target’s biggest digital sale of the summer returns to Target.com June 20-22,” the company said in the announcement. “New this year, Target Deal Days will span three full days. That’s an extra 24 hours of even more savings across Target’s entire assortment — including food and beverage for the first time. And you’re in for plenty of additional perks, too, like Target’s safe, convenient same-day fulfillment services, 5% off digital GiftCards to help you gear up and more.”

Target’s previous attempts at Prime Day equivalents weren’t too tantalizing, especially for anyone mainly interested in sales on electronics. For example, USA Today‘s roundup of deals from last year highlighted Apple AirPods for $30 off and a body massager as some of the best tech-related sales. Amazon’s own sales can often be underwhelming, but other retailers usually have an even harder time offering good deals.

If the past few years are any indication, you might be able to snag a few video games and some new clothes at good prices, but not much beyond that. However, buying from Target instead of Amazon means less cash in the pocket of Jeff Bezos, which is certainly a plus. You’ll also be able to save an additional 5% on most (if not all) items if you have a Target RedCard, the company’s debit/credit card.