Targus announces the super-charged DeX dock that Samsung won’t make

Back when the DeX desktop environment on Galaxy phones was new, Samsung released a DeX Station dock that gave your phone two USB ports, an Ethernet connector, HDMI, and power input. The idea was that you could just slip your Galaxy phone into the dock, and it would instantly become just as useful as a desktop PC. Samsung has moved away from the dock idea in recent years, but that isn’t stopping accessory company Targus from releasing a spiritual successor to the original DeX Station.

Targus announced its new Universal USB-C Phone Dock last Wednesday, which is advertised as compatible with any phone that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode through the USB Type-C port. It has a single HDMI port (up to [email protected]), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector (mainly for charging the connected phone), full-size and micro SD card slots, an Ethernet jack, wired audio, and two tilt options (60° and 75°). The dock is definitely a step up from the original DeX Station, and Targus has partnered with Samsung to ensure full compatibility with DeX.

The only catch is the price — Targus says the dock will be available in mid-August for $119.99. That’s much more expensive than other USB Type-C docks, like the $33 Baseus Docking Station, which has similar ports available. Many USB Type-C hubs designed for desktop computers also work with Android phones, as long as they have power pass-through.

Samsung doesn’t currently sell its own first-party DeX dock, and in recent years, the company has been updating DeX to work without the need for dedicated hardware. Galaxy phones and tablets can now stream DeX screens over Wi-Fi to compatible TVs and monitors without the need for any cables, or you can use the Windows app to use DeX on a Windows or macOS PC.