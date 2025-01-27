Task Manager is a handy tool for diagnosing and troubleshooting issues in Windows. When you open it with the Ctrl + Shift + Esc shortcut or from the Quick Link menu, you'll land on the Processes tab, which shows all the running processes. By default, it lists the name of each process along with four columns showing CPU, Memory, Disk, and Network performance in real-time.

You can customize this list of columns to show more details. Just right-click any of the existing columns to open a menu with options for adding new ones. There are a bunch to choose from, but here are six you should definitely consider if you're troubleshooting your Windows PC.

6 Handles

See which program has poor resource management

The Handles column shows the number of handles being used by a process. A handle is a reference to a resource such as a file, network connection, or memory block. If a process is using an unusually high number of handles, it could indicate a potential memory leak or inefficiency. High handle usage can lead to system instability and slower performance. Monitoring handles can help you identify such processes, allowing you to close or troubleshoot them before they negatively impact your system.

5 PID

Useful when you're investigating process activity

The PID (Process Identifier) column displays the unique ID assigned to each running process. This is helpful when you need to track down a specific process, especially if you're dealing with multiple instances of the same application. If a process is misbehaving or causing issues, you can use the PID to terminate it using the Task Manager or command-line tools like taskkill. It's also useful for identifying processes that might be hidden or running in the background without a clear name.

4 CPU Time

Track which app is consuming all the CPU resources

The CPU Time, as the name suggests, lists the total processor time (in seconds) used by the process since it started. It's calculated by multiplying the process uptime with the CPU utilization of the process.

For example, if a process has been running for 5 hours and the CPU time is also 5 hours, that means the process has been utilizing 100% of the CPU resources. Whether this is good or bad depends on whether you're aiming to keep resource consumption low or fully utilize the system’s power.

Monitoring CPU Time can help detect rogue processes. Many apps, including games, typically don’t require heavy CPU usage for extended periods. Some background processes or apps might consume CPU time even when they’re not actively doing anything visible. By keeping an eye on the CPU time, you can spot processes running in the background unnecessarily, possibly taking up resources that could be better allocated elsewhere.

3 Base Priority

Another tool for spotting resource-hogging processes

The Base Priority column is another useful tool for spotting resource-hogging processes. This column shows the priority level assigned to a process. A higher priority means the process will receive more CPU resources compared to lower-priority processes. While Windows automatically adjusts the priority of background tasks, you can manually change it if needed.

By default, most processes run at normal priority. Issues can arise when a process has a higher or lower priority than normal, as this affects how much CPU resources it gets relative to others. Monitoring the Base Priority helps identify these processes, allowing you to adjust their priority as needed.

2 GPU

Keep an eye on the GPU usage

Microsoft added the option to monitor GPU usage in Task Manager with Windows 10.The GPU column shows how much of your GPU each process is using, which comes in handy if you're running apps that need a lot of graphics power, like games or video editing software. If your GPU usage is higher than usual, it could mean an app or game is putting a heavy load on your graphics hardware, which might affect your system’s performance.

At the top of the GPU column, you’ll see the total GPU usage for all the apps on your system. You can click the column to sort the list and find out which apps are using the most GPU power right now.

The number in the GPU column represents the highest usage across all GPU engines. For instance, if an app is using 50% of your GPU’s 3D engine and 2% of its video decode engine, you’ll see 50% listed under the GPU column for that app.

1 Power Throttling

Throttling isn't always great

Power Throttling is a feature in Windows that reduces the power usage of background processes to save energy, especially on laptops. When power throttling is active, some processes may run slower to conserve battery life.

The Power Throttling column shows whether this feature is enabled for a given process. If a process is being throttled and you're experiencing slow performance, it may be because Windows is trying to save power. In such cases, adjusting your power settings or closing unnecessary apps could help improve performance.

Troubleshoot Windows with ease

Windows comes equipped with a variety of troubleshooting tools. While Task Manager does a good job of detecting PC slowdown issues and malware, you can use PowerShell to troubleshoot network problems or Command Prompt (CMD) to fix common software issues. For problems specific to Windows 11, check out our detailed guide on diagnosing and resolving operating system errors.