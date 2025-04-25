When you need to manage system resources on Windows, Task Manager is likely the first utility you open. It was redesigned on Windows 11 and has more functionality, but these tips will work if you are still a Windows 10 user to expand your workflow. I wish I had known some of these Task Manager tips sooner, since I could have been more productive.

Task Manager includes a full set of features and settings you can enable to improve your work experience. Let’s look at what you can do to improve your productivity. Some included tools may seem obvious, but a reminder is needed, and some Task Manager features you might not know have existed.

5 Restart Windows Explorer

Fix frozen or unstable apps, games, or the Windows experience