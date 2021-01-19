Tasker 5.11 brings Call Screening, easier imports, and more

In October last year, popular automation app Tasker received an update on the beta channel that added a new call screening feature. The feature essentially gave users the ability to block incoming calls from certain numbers even before their phone started ringing. In case you’ve been waiting to try it out, you’d be glad to know that the feature is now finally rolling out on the stable channel.

The new call screening feature in Tasker takes advantage of the CallScreeningService API, which was initially made available with API level 24 (Android 7.0 Nougat) but was changed in API level 29 (Android 10) to no longer require the call screening app to be set as the default dialer. Therefore, Tasker’s implementation of the feature is only available on devices running Android 10 and above.

To use the feature, you’ll first need to update to the latest version of Tasker by following the link below. Once that’s done, you’ll have to set Tasker as your default Caller ID & Spam app. You can then configure the call screening event and the following action within the app to automatically reject calls, skip call log, skip notification, and more. Check out the demo video attached below to see the feature in action:

Along with the new call screening feature, the latest Tasker update brings support for easier project imports, a new action called Pick input dialog, support for multiple variables in a single action, new settings panels, and more. Check out the full changelog (reproduced below) to see everything new in the latest Tasker update.

Tasker v5.11.13 Changelog Added Added Call Screening action and Call Screened event for Android 10+. Allows you to reject calls event before they start to ring. Demo here. Added Settings Panel action on Android 10+ that allows you to show a bunch of system dialogs that control various things. Demo here. Added Project, Profile and Task Variables. Demos here and here. Added Multiple Variables Set action where you can set multiple actions in just one action. Demo here. Made Tasker loading dialog show a rotating Tasker icon instead of the default spinning icon. Demo here. Added Pick Input Dialog action that you can use to pick any type that’s supported by the Profile/Project/Task variables in a regular task flow. Demo here. Added Package option to Go Home action allowing you to optionally select which launcher to go home to and option to set your launcher in the ADB Wifi action. Demo here. Added Accessibility Volume action which allows you to change the Media volume on some devices where Media volume doesn’t work Added Comments field to Profile Properties screen Added option to convert orientation coordinates to degrees in the Test Sensor action and in the Any Sensor conditions Added menu entry in main screen to set Tasker as your Spam & Caller ID handler Added splitPublicSourceDirs to App Info output Added support to show importable description in full screen from Taskernet page (server update not out yet) Added help button in the Name field of the Profile Status action explaining that user must name a profile before using it in this action Added info about screen capture prompt being able to be bypassed in the Take Screenshot action Added option to continue on error to “Variable Split” action Updated Spanish, French and Chinese (simplified) translations

Changes Updated target API to 29 Perform Wifi action via Tasker Settings app because apps targeting API 29 or above can’t do it Migration to AndroidX (developer tools) Ask for Background Location Access where needed which is mandatory for apps targeting API 29 Updated Power Menu Action action to send a command like prefix=:=true_or_false=:=current_value=:=mode for Toggle Range types where mode is either toggle or range depending if you clicked the button or selected its range Made SSID field in Wifi Connected state multiline if needed Don’t use Manage External Storage permission for now since Google Play doesn’t support it yet but made preparations for it End Call action no longer works as before on Android 10+ due to Android restrictions On Android 10+ when saving your setup if some permissions aren’t granted to Tasker show each permission and the action the permission is needed for Made filter always show up in the Variable picker instead of just when there are more than X number of variables in the list Made permission info screen when exiting the app correctly show event/state names

Bugfixes Fixed Any Sensor events and states not stopping sensor monitoring when other less battery intensive conditions are false Fixed issue where sometimes the Any Sensor Event would fire every single time you accepted a new setup in Tasker Fixed help page always showing up when using the Power Menu Action action Fixed long standing bug where if you dragged actions in a task when blocks were collapsed the actions would end up in the wrong place Made Launch App action resume Tasker if it’s already open instead of launching a new instance of it Allow Google Drive Download action to download from the root folder on your Google Drive Fixed bug where in Ask Permission action some permissions could appear duplicated in the helper list Clear %VOICE variable if Get Voice action fails like it’s mentioned in the documentation Fixed a bug with the Ping action where if the output variables were already set before the action it would not populate them correctly Made exit tasks with disabled settings actions correctly restore those settings Fixed bug in App Info action where if you specified package names directly the Ignore Packages and Ignore Unlaunchable Apps options didn’t do anything Fixed long standing launchApp() function bug in javascript in some situations Fixed issue where value for video would be reset when editing the Element Video Control action Fixed javascript bug related to numbered variables sometimes being unset automatically Fixed bug in Do Not Disturb action where when setting mode to Allow All the Categories and Suppressed Effects wouldn’t be cleared Fixed sending literal variable names (like \%variable) to plugins Added location permission to Test Net action Fixed crash sometimes when setting wallpaper Fixed asking for variable permissions for variables used in anonymous Tasks of disabled profiles Added Write Settings permission to Location and Power Mode action Fixed task editor sometimes automatically scrolling to the top when you inserted an action in the middle of the task Fixed Scene editor showing white background if home screen background is a live wallpaper Fixed verification of minimum API requirements for events Made disabled actions not ask for their needed permissions when saving your setup Only ask for the storage permission in the HTTP Request action if the File fields are used Fixed bug with Launch App where it would report an error if you set it up to launch an app’s activity and then changed the input to variable mode Fixed crashing Tasker when doing a Test action where an unexpected error happened. Now it’ll just return an error in the action instead. Fixed error message regarding %MTRACK sometimes showing in logs Fixed using an array directly in the List Dialog action when a variable with the same name as the array has a value Fixed some action with functions in their inputs (like the Keyboard action) when using the special [ and characters Fixed crash that happened sometimes when you used 2 dialogs back to back Don’t show duplicate apps in app selection screen Fixed backing up user variables when the option is selected in some cases Fixed showing error flash regarding humidity sensor in some situations Fixed buggy input field in Display Brightness action



If you have Tasker installed on your device already, you should automatically receive the latest update via the Google Play Store. You can also download the latest APK by following this link, in case you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update. Make sure to check out our Tasker forum if you want to make the most out of this powerful automation app.