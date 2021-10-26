Tasker 5.14.6 arrives with interactive overlays, screen recording, and more

Tasker has been one of the best power tools ever for Android, allowing you to create everything from simple on-device automated tasks to complex Alexa routines. There’s almost no limit to what you can do with the app, and now another update is rolling out on the Play Store with even more features and improved sharing.

The main new feature in Tasker 5.14.6 is ‘Scenes+,’ an upgraded version of Tasker Scenes, which already allowed you to create simple interfaces that plug into your Tasker tasks. Now you can create interactive overlay scenes that appear just about everywhere, including the navigation bar, status bar, and lock screen. João Dias, the developer of Tasker, showed off this functionality in the below update video — some examples include recreating the old Android notification ticker, or adding a media control widget to your lock screen.

Besides the new Scenes+ feature, Tasker also now supports screen recording as an action. This means you could add a button to your navigation bar for starting or stopping a screen recording, or create an automated demo reel by starting a recording and then running through pre-defined actions. Finally, Tasker 5.14.6 adds the ability to quickly share projects, profiles, and tasks as public links, so you can send your automations to others in just a few taps.

Below is the full changelog for Tasker 5.14.6. You can download Tasker from the Google Play Store.