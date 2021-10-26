Tasker 5.14.6 arrives with interactive overlays, screen recording, and more
Tasker has been one of the best power tools ever for Android, allowing you to create everything from simple on-device automated tasks to complex Alexa routines. There’s almost no limit to what you can do with the app, and now another update is rolling out on the Play Store with even more features and improved sharing.
The main new feature in Tasker 5.14.6 is ‘Scenes+,’ an upgraded version of Tasker Scenes, which already allowed you to create simple interfaces that plug into your Tasker tasks. Now you can create interactive overlay scenes that appear just about everywhere, including the navigation bar, status bar, and lock screen. João Dias, the developer of Tasker, showed off this functionality in the below update video — some examples include recreating the old Android notification ticker, or adding a media control widget to your lock screen.
Besides the new Scenes+ feature, Tasker also now supports screen recording as an action. This means you could add a button to your navigation bar for starting or stopping a screen recording, or create an automated demo reel by starting a recording and then running through pre-defined actions. Finally, Tasker 5.14.6 adds the ability to quickly share projects, profiles, and tasks as public links, so you can send your automations to others in just a few taps.
Below is the full changelog for Tasker 5.14.6. You can download Tasker from the Google Play Store.
Tasker 5.14.6 Changelog
- Added Overlay + (Demo) and Blocking Overlay + (Demo) modes to scenes allowing you to display and interact with scenes in the status bar, navigation bar, lock screen and Always-On-Display
- Allow scenes to be as big as the whole screen (not just the screen between the notification and navigation bars) so that you can create full screen overlays that go over the whole screen. Demo
- Added Screen Capture action allowing you to record your screen with Tasker. Demo.
- Added Display Density, Navigation Bar Offset, Navigation Bar Height and Status Bar Offset options in Test Display action. (Demo)
- Added options to make a share public and add tags to it when sharing something as a link. (Demo)
- Added Task long-click option to show profiles where the task is used. (Demo)
- Added option (in Profile Properties) to run a profile’s exit task on Tasker startup (after a reboot for example). (Demo)
- Added Continue Task After Error option to Show Scene action; useful for when you want to make sure that a scene shows and don’t know if it’s already showing
- Added selectRegex() function to Keyboard action
- Added Result Encoding field to ADB Wifi action to fix some weird character issues in some situations
- Added tip that Speakerphone action might not work on all devices
- Added tip saying that volume long press might not work in all situations
- Added info about what permissions are missing when importing a task/profile/project
- Added dismissable notice that you can use TaskerNet to import new projects instead of creating them yourself when you click the main + button in the app
- Added TaskerNet and Tutorials/Pre-made Projects entries to the Tasker>Menu popup
- When sharing publicly to TaskerNet warn user that tags are mandatory