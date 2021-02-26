Tasker’s latest beta lets you create a custom sleep tracker on Android

Google this week introduced a new Sleep API that will help developers build better sleep tracking apps. In response, the developer of Tasker wasted no time implementing the API into a new beta, allowing users to create a custom sleep tracker on Android.

For those of you who aren’t aware, Tasker is a popular automation app available on Android. You can create Profiles that launch Tasks consisting of Actions. These Profiles can be triggered based on user-defined States or Events. Because Tasker is so extensible, there are limitless possibilities for automation. And now with Tasker 5.12.3 beta, you can add sleep tracking automation to the mix. The latest beta uses Google’s new Sleep API to centralize sleep detection processing in a battery-efficient manner. The Sleep API uses an on-device machine learning model to infer the user’s sleep state based on input from your phone’s light and motion sensors.

João Dias, the developer behind Tasker, said he hasn’t had the opportunity to do any overnight testing of the new sleep tracking features, so your mileage may vary. Plus, since the Sleep API is part of Google Play Services and not Tasker, he can’t fix any issues with it if it breaks on Google’s end. With that out of the way, if you’re interested in taking control of your sleep data or making your own sleep tracker, check out the video above to see how you can use the new Sleeping state feature in the latest Tasker beta.

The full changelog for Tasker 5.12.3 beta is below: