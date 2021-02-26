Tasker’s latest beta lets you create a custom sleep tracker on Android
Google this week introduced a new Sleep API that will help developers build better sleep tracking apps. In response, the developer of Tasker wasted no time implementing the API into a new beta, allowing users to create a custom sleep tracker on Android.
For those of you who aren’t aware, Tasker is a popular automation app available on Android. You can create Profiles that launch Tasks consisting of Actions. These Profiles can be triggered based on user-defined States or Events. Because Tasker is so extensible, there are limitless possibilities for automation. And now with Tasker 5.12.3 beta, you can add sleep tracking automation to the mix. The latest beta uses Google’s new Sleep API to centralize sleep detection processing in a battery-efficient manner. The Sleep API uses an on-device machine learning model to infer the user’s sleep state based on input from your phone’s light and motion sensors.
João Dias, the developer behind Tasker, said he hasn’t had the opportunity to do any overnight testing of the new sleep tracking features, so your mileage may vary. Plus, since the Sleep API is part of Google Play Services and not Tasker, he can’t fix any issues with it if it breaks on Google’s end. With that out of the way, if you’re interested in taking control of your sleep data or making your own sleep tracker, check out the video above to see how you can use the new Sleeping state feature in the latest Tasker beta.
The full changelog for Tasker 5.12.3 beta is below:
- Added Sleeping state: track your sleep with Tasker
- Added helper in HTTP Request action’s Headers field to easily set commonly used headers
- Added ADB Wifi helper for easy setup of permission granting/revoking commands
- Made the Monospace-not-wrapped text in certain input fields optional (Preferences > UI)
- Fix Tick event not working reliably if the screen is off on some devices
- Try to fix clipboard change sensing on Android 11 on some specific devices
- If you search for something like Perform when adding an action and you have some tasks with the word “perform” in them, don’t use them to autofill the Perform Task‘s Name field
- Don’t show structured global variables with . in their name in the VARS tab
- Now when reading a structured output, if there’s no match and the variable has been marked as a structured variable, it’ll correctly evaluate in the “If Not Set” condition. If you use the variable with structure access, the literal value will be used.
- When reading HTML structure with the square bracket notation use curly braces for attribute matching eg. {attr=value} instead of [attr=value]
- Allow using an empty key when accessing a structured variable, eg. %json[]
- Check if a variable is of the specific type used in the “Set Variable Structure Type” action
- Fixed crash when adding certain events/states
- Fixed using setLocal() function in Scene WebView for project/profile/task variables
- Fixed setting project/profile/task variables from the “Java Function” action
- Fixed bug where if you select the “Perform Task” action based on a search for a task name, the priority would be incorrectly initiated to 5 instead of %priority
- Try to fix external SD card or USB OTG on Android 11+. Not fully working yet.