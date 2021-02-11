New Tasker beta introduces native JSON and HTML reading

Tasker developer João Dias has announced a new beta that features a laundry list of changes. Among the changes are a Tick Event feature, Favorite Actions, and native JSON and HTML reading.

According to Dias, the new Tasker beta 5.12.0 makes JSON Reading as easy as reading a normal Tasker variable. You’ll be able to access fields using 2 modes: simple or full path. The former will allow you to directly access fields within objects no matter where the field with the name you’re looking for appears. On the other hand, the full path mode will let you get a specific value in any depth of a JSON object. Currently, JSON reading is restricted to local variables, though.

Dias said that the new Tasker beta will allow users to access any elements in a piece of HTML code by specifying its CSS query. In addition, you can also access any attribute of an HTML element. Similar to JSON Reading, HTML reading is also restricted to local variables for now.

Dias also said the new Tasker beta includes a Tick Event feature. This will be helpful if you need to trigger a Task more than once every 2 minutes. Now, you can trigger a Task once however many milliseconds you set every 100 milliseconds.

The new Tasker beta also includes a feature called Favorite Actions. You’ll find this helpful if you find yourself adding certain Actions to Tasks over and over again.

Dias’ post on Reddit is worth checking out for a more thorough explanation of the new features. The developer has been busy adding new features to Tasker over the last few months, including a feature that allows users to reject a call before their phone even starts ringing.

Here’s the full changelog for Tasker beta 5.12.0 below: