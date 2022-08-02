This Tasker project can prevent you from blowing out your ears

We’ve all been there. We’re enjoying our favorite music or movie, listening to it at full volume. Then we have to get ready to go somewhere, so we abruptly stop watching and progress on with our day. Later, we put on earbuds or headphones, and as we get ready to listen to some music, we get hit with a wave of decibels that are so loud that you jump. It’s the worst feeling in the world and also bad for our ears. Thankfully, there’s a new Tasker project that solves this very issue, automatically adjusting the volume when headphones or earbuds are connected.

The new Buds/Headphone Hearing Protection project does what it says, it protects your hearing from potentially harmful and unexpectedly loud sounds. As soon as a personal listening device connects to the smartphone, Tasker springs into action, lowering the media volume. The volume isn’t muted mind you, just lowered to a level that can still be heard and protects your ears. You can check out the video below to see it in action.

Most of us have experienced this at least once in life. You might have even recently experienced this after you picked up your Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro. If interested in this project, you can import the project into Tasker by heading to the link. If you haven’t a need for ear protection, that’s okay, as Tasker has plenty of other projects that can help in your daily life.

For example, how about being able to copy YouTube video descriptions straight from the app? The Copy YouTube Video Description Tasker project does exactly this and works great. While setting up projects might sound complicated, its actually quite easy thanks to the updated Tasky interface. There are lots of pre-built projects to explore and use, so if interested, download Tasker from the Google Play Store or hit the link down below. Also don’t forget to visit our Tasker Tips & Tricks forum.