Tasker’s beginner-friendly Tasky interface is now available for all users

Tasker developer João Dias debuted a new beginner-friendly interface, called Tasky, with Tasker 6.0 beta in March this year. Designed to help new users get a grip of the powerful automation app, the Tasky interface offers hundreds of pre-built “routines” that you can use without going through a complex setup process. After a successful beta run, the new Tasky interface is now available for all users with Tasker 6.0.9.

Tasker 6.0.9 has started rolling out through the Play Store, and it brings the new Tasky interface to the stable channel. The beginner-friendly interface makes automation configurable by giving users access to pre-built routines that they can customize as per their needs. The pre-built routines range from simple “flip to shhh” options to more complex automatic parking notifications, and we’re sure you’ll find something to kickstart your automation journey with Tasker.

If you like the idea and want to give it a shot, you can check out the video embedded above to see how you can import and configure a routine. In case you’re a seasoned Tasker user and you’d like to share your Tasker projects to help new users, check out the following video to learn how to make your Tasker projects configurable on import.

Along with Tasky, Tasker 6.0.9 brings a couple of other noteworthy changes. These include several new actions like Get Screen Info, Airplane Mode without Root or ADB WiFi, support for Quick Setting Tile Actions on locked devices, and more. You can check out the full Tasker 6.0.9 changelog here.

Source: Reddit