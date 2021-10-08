Tasker’s latest beta adds an option to run exit tasks on reboot
Popular automation app Tasker is receiving a new update on the beta channel. The latest update brings a new feature that addresses an annoying issue that some of you might have faced when your phone rebooted unexpectedly.
If you’re using the latest stable Tasker release, you might have noticed an issue when your phone unexpectedly reboots. Tasker fails to run exit tasks if the conditions at the time of your phone turning off are not the same as when it turns on. Tasker developer João Dias has added a new feature called “Run Exit Task on Startup” in the latest beta release to address this.
As its name suggests, the feature forces the app to run exit tasks after a reboot, even if the conditions are not met. Check out the attached video to see it in action.
Along with this new feature, the latest Tasker beta update makes sharing projects, profiles, and tasks publicly a whole lot easier. It also brings changes to scenes on the status/navigation bar and lock screen, along with a host of bug fixes. You can read the complete changelog in the section below.
Tasker 5.14.1 beta Changelog
- Added options to make a share public and add tags to it when sharing something as a link
- Added option (in Profile Properties) to run a profile’s exit task on Tasker startup (after a reboot for example)
- You now need to enable the “Blocking Overlay +” option in the “Show Scene” action to make the scene interactive in the status/navigation bar and lock screen. If the option is selected and accessibility service is not running the action will error out. This option is selected by default in new “Show Scene” actions but left disabled in old actions
- Made the “Not Running task” because of collisions flash only appear if the alerts option in preferences is enabled
- Fixed some issues with showing non-relevant inputs in the “Show Scene” action depending on the chosen type
- Fixed selecting BT devices with the helper in “BT Connected” and “BT Near”
- Fixed reading CSV in some situations with empty fields
- Fixed “Pick Input Dialog” in kid apps in some situations
- Fixed showing correct values in some cases (scientific notation) in “All Sensor” events and states
- Don’t allow selection of built-in icons in kid apps in the “Pick Input Dialog” action with “Image” or “Images” type
- Don’t allow commas in scene names when cloning a scene (was already not allowed for new ones)