Using a computer is supposed to speed up your workflow, but sometimes, repetitive processes can really slow things down and waste your time. Thankfully, whether it's through built-in tools or third-party apps, there are plenty of ways you can automate settings and actions on your Windows 11 PC to make things easier for yourself.

We've rounded up a few of these things you can try for yourself to make your life easier. These range from very basic to fairly complicated, so let's get right into it.

7 Night light

This just barely counts

We're starting off with a bit of a lame one, but it is technically an automation. It's built right into Windows and frankly, it's very useful. Night light is a feature in Windows 11 that reduces the blue light emissions of your display, making it easier on your eyes at nighttime, reducing fatigue and potentially helping you sleep better (though this is disputed).

One thing that Windows 11 doesn't do out of the box, though, is enable Night light automatically. But if you want to, you can go into the Settings app (in the Display category) and make it so Night light is set to run on a schedule. You can align it with the sunset and sunrise times where you live, or you can set custom hours of your own. It's a very basic automation, but one you should definitely consider.

6 Dark mode

It (usually) looks better