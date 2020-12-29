Save 25% on the TCL 10 Pro at Amazon and start the new year with a new phone

Looking for a new phone to ring in the new year with? Now is your chance to save on the TCL 10 Pro! Both the Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green models of the smartphone are 25% off, bringing them down to just $337. Normally at $450, the 10 Pro doesn’t feature on our best phones under $300 list, but this sales price gets it close!

In his TCL 10L and Pro 10 review, Max Weinbach stated that both were great mid-range Android phones on the market. However, the TCL Pro 10 was a bit harder to recommend, mostly due to its price point. It’s true that $450 is a hard ask for a midrange phone when prominent companies have their own, more powerful mid-range phones around the same price, but when you knock over $100 off the price, that’s a whole different story.

So, what do you get if you pick up this smartphone? The most notable feature is the quad rear cameras offering up to 64MP pictures. The TCL 10 Pro also offers a bunch of other features to make your pictures great. If you’re the type that loves to take smartphone pictures but doesn’t want to spend a lot on an upgrade, the 10 Pro is a perfect upgrade.

In addition, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and 6GB RAM will provide you a relatively smooth experience. Couple that with the NXTVISION display, and this is a great mid-range phone for media viewing.

In short, if you need a mid-range upgrade, at the sale price, you can’t beat the TCL 10 Pro. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the store page to save 25%!

TCL 10 Pro Available in Forst Mist Green and Ember Gray, you can say 25% on this mid-range smartphone at Amazon! clip the coupon one the store page and you're good to go. Buy at Amazon

The other TCL phone reviewed above, the TCL 10L, is also on sale for 25% off. If you’re looking for a quality budget phone, this is definitely the pick for you! After taking 25% off the MSRP, the phone is only $188.