TCL has become better and more aggressive with its smartphones in the last couple of years, making some of the best cheap Android phones, but the best part is that they will deliver some of the best bang-for-the-buck features in a very elegant and eye-catching design. Indeed, they don’t include an under-display finger reader, but you have to understand that you would be getting a versatile and reliable $210 smartphone for just $105.

Amazon’s Prime Day phone deals will let you get your hands on a new TCL 10 SE for just over $100. This great smartphone arrives with a decent 6.52-inch V-Notch Display, an AI-assisted triple camera setup with a 16MP primary shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and a massive 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging that will get you through the day without a problem in the world. Just don’t plan on using this baby on Verizon’s network, as it is only compatible with most GSM carriers, meaning you can use it on T-Mobile and AT&T without a worry in the world.

Why should you buy the TCL 10 SE?

It’s a great backup phone in case you’re ever in a situation where your other phone dies or you spend too much time out of your home and away from power adapters. And if you’re planning on buying a new smartphone for your kids, this may be one of the best options you can go for, as you won’t feel bad if it breaks.

The TCL 10 SE also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for easy and fast access to your device, reading and eye comfort modes to take care of your sight, sharp and defined visuals with NXTVISION visual technology, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive and seamless visuals, two-color options to choose from, and more. However, you can also check out other amazing Prime Day deals, where you will find other products from TCL and more on sale.