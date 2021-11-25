The TCL 10L is a good entry-level smartphone for just $150

Black Friday is almost here and we already have a slew of deals from major online retailers. If you’re a consumer looking to buy just about anything, this is your best opportunity! We’ve accumulated all the best smartphone and accessory deals, the best TV deals, and the best PC and gaming deals for you to help you save as much as possible! One of those deals is on the TCL 10L. The TCL 10L is a good mid-range smartphone that’s currently on sale for just $150 — $100 lesser than the original MSRP — making it a great budget smartphone. If you’re looking for a secondary phone or one that doesn’t break the bank but can perform basic tasks like calling, texting, browsing, and media consumption, you must consider the TCL 10L.

The phone is surely not a beast in terms of performance as it sports a modest Snapdragon 665 SoC. However, most day-to-day tasks should run absolutely fine on the TCL 10L. Browsing through your social media feeds and using messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram shouldn’t cause any issues in performance. You can also play some casual games on the large 6.53-inch Full hD+ display. The display is also good for watching videos or TV shows. It has a small punch-hole cutout on the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, you get four of them on the rear — a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. For a phone that’s selling for $150, it’s not bad at all. There’s 6GB of RAM with 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via an SD card. There’s a 4000mAh battery to power everything and the rear houses a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The TCL 10L was originally launched for $250 but is now on sale for $150. While it was a good deal for its original price, it provides even better value at its current price. Don’t miss this one if you’re looking for a cheap phone that nails the basics.