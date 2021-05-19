TCL 20 Pro 5G joins the Android 12 Beta launch party

Google released the first Android 12 beta for its Pixel lineup yesterday. Soon thereafter, several OEMs announced Android 12 beta builds for their flagship devices. Currently, Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, ASUS, OnePlus, and Nokia have announced that they will be releasing Android 12 beta builds for a handful of devices. Now, Chinese OEM TCL is also joining the Android 12 beta launch party with an early build for the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

In a recent statement, TCL announced that it would be offering an Android 12 Developer Preview Program for the TCL 20 Pro 5G. The program will give developers and early adopters the chance to experience all the major changes coming in Android 12 ahead of the final release.

Talking about the Android 12 Developer Preview Program, TCL’s CEO Aaron Zhang said, “The Android community is very important to the TCL brand, and we understand how critical it is to enable a reliable and seamless mobile experience for our users. The DPP grants us more opportunities to explore new features for enhanced stability, compatibility, connectivity and receive critical feedback from the developer community.”

The first Android 12 Beta build brings a ton of new features that we haven’t seen in previous developer preview releases. These include new privacy and security features, revamped widgets, an overhauled design for quick settings, and more. You can learn more about all the changes included in Android 12 Beta 1 by checking out our ongoing coverage here. For a complete rundown of everything we know about Android 12 so far, check out this post.