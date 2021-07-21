Which 5G bands does the TCL 20 Pro 5G support?

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is one of two 5G phones in the company’s 2021 lineup. The other phone is the TCL 20 5G; however, the company has only released the TCL 20 Pro 5G in the US. If you’re looking for a mid-range 5G phone, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is a decent option. But you may be wondering exactly which 5G bands this phone supports, and what kind of data speeds you can expect to see? In this article, we’ll explain the 5G network bands support on the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

5G network bands supported by TCL 20 Pro 5G

As mentioned in our TCL 20 Pro 5G carrier support article, the new TCL phone currently works with T-Mobile’s 5G network in the US. It’s also set to be certified for use on Verizon 5G but there’s no fixed timetable for that, apart from a vague ‘in the coming weeks.’

While you might think support for T-Mobile 5G or Verizon 5G (whenever that happens) means it will support all of the network’s 5G bands, unfortunately, that’s not accurate in the case of the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

Out of T-Mobile’s 5G bands – n41 (mid-band), n71 (low-band), n260 (mmWave), and n261 (mmWave) – the TCL 20 Pro 5G only supports n41 and n71 – meaning support for just the low-band and mid-brand frequencies.

Notably, you’re mostly going to see the low-band and mid-range 5G networks around the US, with mmWave limited to dense urban areas. Although mmWave networks offer super-fast data speeds, they are also ultra-short range, making them best for use in dense population areas.

Although the TCL 20 Pro 5G is waiting for Verizon certification for 5G compatibility, the phone supports just three of the carrier’s 5G networks — n2, n5, and n66. Verizon uses these bands for its dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) with LTE implementation. DSS allows operators to adapt existing LTE networks for 5G deployment. 5G and LTE coexist while using the same spectrum in DSS.

All the 5G bands supported by TCL 20 Pro 5G: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78

TCL 20 Pro 5G data speeds

TCL says you’ll get 5G download speeds of up to 2.737 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 625 Mbps. But given the 5G bands offered by the US carriers, and the band tower you’re connected at that particular time, the speeds will range from 100 to 900 Mbps for mid-band and 30 to 250 Mbps for low-band 5G.

4G, 3G, and 2G network bands on TCL 20 Pro 5G

Apart from T-Mobile 5G, the TCL 20 Pro 5G also supports T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network as well as AT&T’s 4G LTE network. Once certified by Verizon, it’ll work with Verizon’s 4G LTE network as well.

The phone supports all 4G LTE bands offered by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, except for Verizon’s 46 band. In terms of the 3G bands, apart from Verizon’s CDMA 800, the phone is also compatible with all 3G bands offered by the major US carriers.

Here are all the 2G, 3G, and 4G bands supported by the new TCL phone:

GSM (2G): 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

UMTS (3G): 1/2/4/5/8 (2100, 1900, 1700, 850, 900 MHz)

LTE (4G) : 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71

