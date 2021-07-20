Which carriers can I use the TCL 20 Pro 5G on, in the USA?

The TCL 20 Pro 5G has made its US debut. It’s TCL’s 2021 flagship phone, and it’s targeting upper mid-range segment consumers. The phone packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. If you’re planning to buy the phone, you might be wondering about the TCL 20 Pro 5G carrier support. In this article, we’ll explain all the networks supported by this 5G phone in the US.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Carrier Support

According to TCL, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is compatible with T-Mobile’s 4G and 5G networks. Additionally, it works with AT&T’s 4G network. The phone is however not certified to support Verizon right now, but TCL says the 20 Pro 5G will gain certification for Verizon’s LTE as well as sub-6GHz 5G networks over the coming weeks. The exact timetable for Verizon support is unclear at the moment. The phone is also not compatible with any CDMA network.

On the data speeds front, the TCL 20 Pro 5G will offer up to 2.737 Gbps download speed and up to 625 Mbps upload speed on the compatible 5G networks. It’ll also offer up to 1.2 Gbps download speed and up to 150 Mbps upload speed on compatible LTE CAT 18 networks.

Moreover, the phone will support VoLTE on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (when certified); however, VoWi-Fi support will be limited to T-Mobile for now. There’s only one SIM card slot in the phone.

TCL 20 Pro 5G supported networks

If you’re on a carrier other than AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, you can find the full list of supported bands on the US version of the phone below to figure out whether it will work on your carrier.

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz

850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS: 1/2/4/5/8

1/2/4/5/8 LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/

30/38/40/ 41/48/66/71

1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/ 30/38/40/ 41/48/66/71 5G: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78

TCL 20 Pro 5G specifications

The TCL phone runs on Android 11, and is confirmed to get at least two major Android updates. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD card slot as well. Additionally, you’ll get an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a USB Type-C port.

For your photography needs, there’s a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48MP main camera. Other cameras in the setup include a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. You’ll also get a compatible 18W fast charger in the box.

