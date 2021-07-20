What Colors does the TCL 20 Pro 5G come in?

TCL recently launched a new lineup of phones under the TCL 20 series. This includes the top-of-the-line TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S, and finally, the TCL 20 SE. All of these phones have been launched at different price points and in different regions. The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20 SE have made their way to the US while everything except for the TCL 20S has been launched in the European markets.

While the TCL 20 series has you covered across various price points, you’ll want to get the phone that offers the most features and best specifications among the lot, provided your wallet allows for it. In this case, it’s the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Review: A solid midrange option in the US

The phone comes with decent specifications for the price like a Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP wide-angle lens.

If you’re planning to get the TCL 20 Pro 5G, you may be wondering what colors it’s available in since looks and design are also important factors when buying a new phone. Well, unfortunately, you don’t really have a lot of options in this regard. The TCL 20 Pro 5G comes in just two colors – Moondust Gray and Marine Blue.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Moondust Gray The Moondust Gray color looks simple and elegant and will suit anyone looking for a sober color scheme that fits into all environments and looks stealthy. View at Amazon

TCL 20 Pro 5G Marine Blue Marine Blue is for those who want a shiny, colorful back with a gradient look. If you like to flaunt your phone, this color will surely stand out compared to some other plain and conventional colors. View at Amazon

If you want something that’s simple and looks more professional, we would suggest going with the Moondust Gray variant. The Marine Blue is also a nice color if you want something more fun and shiny and if you want your phone to look different from the crowd. If you’re going to be using a case, either of the two colors should be fine unless you opt for a transparent case that shows off the back of the phone.

Once you have decided on a color, you should take a look at our guides on the best TCL 20 Pro 5G screen protectors and the best TCL 20 Pro 5G cases.