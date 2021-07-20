TCL 20 Pro 5G Specifications: Processor, Display, Camera, and everything else!
The TCL 20 series was recently announced in the American as well as European markets and has phones across various price points. Right from entry-level budget phones to premium mid-range 5G phones, TCL has made an attempt to tap into consumers across the spectrum. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the best, most premium phone of the lot and a quick glance at the specifications table will tell you why. If you’re looking to buy it, you can take a look at our TCL 20 Pro 5G review. But if you want a quick highlight about what the phone offers, here are the key specifications.

TCL 20 Pro 5G display

SpecificationTCL 20 Pro 5G
Dimensions & Weight
  • 164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm
  • 190g
Display
  • 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED
  • Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) Resolution
  • 60Hz Refresh Rate
  • 700 nits Peak Brightness
  • 100% DCI-P3
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 619 GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB RAM
  • 256GB Storage
  • MicroSD Card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500 mAh Battery
  • 18W Fast Charging
  • 15W Wireless Charging
SecurityIn-display Fingerprint Scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 48MP Sony IMX582, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS
  • Secondary: 16MP ultra-wide, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm
  • Tertiary: 5MP macro, f/2.2
  • Quaternary: 2MP depth, f/2.4
  • Video: Up to [email protected]
Front Camera(s)
Connectivity
  • Bands (North America):
    • 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900
    • 3G: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8
    • 4G: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/
      13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/
      30/38/40/41/48/66/71
    • 5G: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78
    • 4×4 MIMO(DL) B2/4/7/30/66
  • NFC
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
  • Bluetooth 5.1
SoftwareAndroid 11 with TCL UI

As you can see, the TCL 20 Pro 5G on paper looks like a solid mid-range option for the US market. The specifications are right up there with what would you would expect from a phone at this price. It has a capable Snapdragon 750G SoC which can handle day-to-day activities with ease, and can handle most games as well albeit not at the highest graphic settings. The display is a 3D curved AMOLED panel which gives it a premium feel while scrolling as well as watching your favorite content. It refreshes at 60Hz though which is a slight letdown given that high refresh rates like 90Hz and 120Hz have almost become the new norm.

TCL 20 Pro 5G back

There’s a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary camera which has OIS. The ultra-wide camera is a 16MP sensor accompanied by two other cameras – a macro and a depth sensor. Of course, there’s support for 5G as the name itself includes it and you get a 4500mAh battery with 18W charging. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a well-rounded phone for the price and is a good option for anyone primarily looking for a nice display and reliable performance.

    TCL 20 Pro 5G
    The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a solid option for anyone looking to buy a mid-range smartphone in the US. It has a good display and the processor can handle most tasks.

If you’ve bought the phone, do check out Best Cases and Screen Protectors for the TCL 20 Pr 5G.

