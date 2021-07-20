TCL 20 Pro 5G Specifications: Processor, Display, Camera, and everything else!

The TCL 20 series was recently announced in the American as well as European markets and has phones across various price points. Right from entry-level budget phones to premium mid-range 5G phones, TCL has made an attempt to tap into consumers across the spectrum. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the best, most premium phone of the lot and a quick glance at the specifications table will tell you why. If you’re looking to buy it, you can take a look at our TCL 20 Pro 5G review. But if you want a quick highlight about what the phone offers, here are the key specifications.

Specification TCL 20 Pro 5G Dimensions & Weight 164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm

190g Display 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED

Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) Resolution

60Hz Refresh Rate

700 nits Peak Brightness

100% DCI-P3 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU RAM & Storage 6GB RAM

256GB Storage

MicroSD Card support Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh Battery

18W Fast Charging

15W Wireless Charging Security In-display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP Sony IMX582, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS

48MP Sony IMX582, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS Secondary: 16MP ultra-wide, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm

16MP ultra-wide, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm Tertiary: 5MP macro, f/2.2

5MP macro, f/2.2 Quaternary: 2MP depth, f/2.4

2MP depth, f/2.4 Video: Up to [email protected] Front Camera(s) 32MP, f/2.45, 80.4° FoV

Video: Up to [email protected] Connectivity Bands (North America): 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/

13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/

30/38/40/41/48/66/71 5G: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78 4×4 MIMO(DL) B2/4/7/30/66

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 Software Android 11 with TCL UI

As you can see, the TCL 20 Pro 5G on paper looks like a solid mid-range option for the US market. The specifications are right up there with what would you would expect from a phone at this price. It has a capable Snapdragon 750G SoC which can handle day-to-day activities with ease, and can handle most games as well albeit not at the highest graphic settings. The display is a 3D curved AMOLED panel which gives it a premium feel while scrolling as well as watching your favorite content. It refreshes at 60Hz though which is a slight letdown given that high refresh rates like 90Hz and 120Hz have almost become the new norm.

There’s a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary camera which has OIS. The ultra-wide camera is a 16MP sensor accompanied by two other cameras – a macro and a depth sensor. Of course, there’s support for 5G as the name itself includes it and you get a 4500mAh battery with 18W charging. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a well-rounded phone for the price and is a good option for anyone primarily looking for a nice display and reliable performance.

