TCL 20 Pro 5G Specifications: Processor, Display, Camera, and everything else!
The TCL 20 series was recently announced in the American as well as European markets and has phones across various price points. Right from entry-level budget phones to premium mid-range 5G phones, TCL has made an attempt to tap into consumers across the spectrum. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the best, most premium phone of the lot and a quick glance at the specifications table will tell you why. If you’re looking to buy it, you can take a look at our TCL 20 Pro 5G review. But if you want a quick highlight about what the phone offers, here are the key specifications.
|Specification
|TCL 20 Pro 5G
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-display Fingerprint Scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|Connectivity
|Software
|Android 11 with TCL UI
As you can see, the TCL 20 Pro 5G on paper looks like a solid mid-range option for the US market. The specifications are right up there with what would you would expect from a phone at this price. It has a capable Snapdragon 750G SoC which can handle day-to-day activities with ease, and can handle most games as well albeit not at the highest graphic settings. The display is a 3D curved AMOLED panel which gives it a premium feel while scrolling as well as watching your favorite content. It refreshes at 60Hz though which is a slight letdown given that high refresh rates like 90Hz and 120Hz have almost become the new norm.
There’s a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary camera which has OIS. The ultra-wide camera is a 16MP sensor accompanied by two other cameras – a macro and a depth sensor. Of course, there’s support for 5G as the name itself includes it and you get a 4500mAh battery with 18W charging. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a well-rounded phone for the price and is a good option for anyone primarily looking for a nice display and reliable performance.
- The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a solid option for anyone looking to buy a mid-range smartphone in the US. It has a good display and the processor can handle most tasks.
