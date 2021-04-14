TCL unveils TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+ and TCL Fold ‘n Roll concept phone

After announcing the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE earlier in January at CES, TCL is back again with three new smartphones in the TCL 20 lineup. The company just announced the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, and TCL 20L+, succeeding last year’s TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, respectively. Alongside these run-of-the-mill smartphones, TCL also showcased a cool new concept phone that combines a foldable and rollable display into a single package.

TCL 20 Pro 5G: Specifications

Specification TCL 20 Pro 5G Dimensions and Weight 164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm

190g Display 6.67-inch curved AMOLED

Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution

60Hz refresh rate

700nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3

PixelWorks i6 processor SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

256GB storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

Up to 18W wired charging (inside the box)

Up to 15W wireless charging Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX582 primary, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS

16MP ultra wide-angle, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm

5MP macro, f/2.2

2MP depth, f/2.4

Video: Up to [email protected] Front Camera 32MP, f/2.45, fixed-focus, 80.4° FoV

Video: Up to [email protected] Ports USB 2.0 Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack

Smart Key Audio Mono speaker

Hi-Res Audio certification

Bluetooth multi-device playback support Connectivity Bands Global 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/5/8 4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/38/40/41 5G Bands: n1/3/5/7/8/28/40/41/78 4×4 MIMO(DL) B1/3/7/38 North America 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71 5G Bands: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78 4×4 MIMO(DL) B2/4/7/30/66 2G data: GPRS/EDGE 3G data: HSPA+ (42Mbps iDL, 5.76Mbps UL) 4G data: DL: 1.2Gbps, CAT18 UL:150Mbps, CAT13 5G data: DL: 2.737Gbps UL:625Mbps

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Dual SIM model: 1 4FF Nano + 1 4FF Nano or 1 TF Card

Single SIM model: 1 4FF Nano SIM + 1 Micro SD Security In-display fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with TCL UI

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a direct successor to the TCL 10 Pro. The phone features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED FHD+ display with the standard 60Hz refresh rate, Pixelworks’ i6 display processor, and HDR10+ support. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The cameras consist of a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 4,500mAh battery keeps the phone running.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G goes on sale across the UK, Italy, and Portugal starting tomorrow at €549. It will be launching in more markets in the coming weeks. Color options include Marine Blue and Moondust Gray.

TCL 20L and TCL 20L+: Specifications

Specification TCL 20L and TCL 20L+ Dimensions and Weight 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1mm

199g Display 6.67-inch LCD

Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080)

500nits peak

Centered hole-punch display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662: 4 x performance and 4 x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage RAM and storage TCL 20L: 4GB (LPDDR4X) + 128GB (eMMC), 6GB (LPDDR4X) + 128GB (UFS) TCL 20L+: 6GB (LPDDR4X) + 256GB (UFS)

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary : TCL 20L: 48MP, f/2.0 TCL 20L+: 64MP, f/1.79

: Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV

: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary : 2MP macro, f/2.4

: 2MP macro, f/2.4 Quaternary: 2MP depth f/2.4

2MP depth f/2.4 Video: Up to [email protected] Front Camera TCL 20L: 16MP, f/2.0, fixed focus, 76.3° FoV

TCL 20L+: 16MP, f/2.2, 76.3° FoV

Video: TCL 20L: Up to [email protected] TCL 20L+: Up to [email protected]

Ports USB 2.0 Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack

Google Assistant button Audio Dual speakers

Multi-device playback via Bluetooth Connectivity Bands TCL 20L 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: EU/MEA/APAC: B1/2/5/8 LATAM: B1/2/4/5/8 4G Bands: EU/MEA/APAC: B1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41(2535~2655MHz) LATAM: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/38/40/ 41(2535~2655MHz)/66/71 2G data: GPRS/EDGE, Class 12 3G data: HSPA+ (42M bit/s DL, 5.76Mbit/s UL) 4G data: CAT6 for EU/MEA/APAC; CAT6 for LATAM Dual SIM model: 1 4FF Nano + 1 4FF Nano or 1 TF Card Single SIM model: 1 4FF Nano SIM + 1 TF Card TCL 20L+ 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: EU/MEA/SEAPAC: B1/2/5/8 LATAM/BDSC : B1/2/4/5/8 4G Bands: Europe/MEA/SEAPAC: B1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41(2535~2655MHz) LATAM/BDSC: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/38/40/41(2535~2655MHz)/66/71 2G data: GPRS/EDGE, Class 12 3G data: HSPA+ (42M bit/s DL, 5.76Mbit/s UL) 4G data: UE Cat6 for EU/MEA/APAC; UE Cat6 for LATAM Dual SIM model: 1 4FF Nano + 1 4FF Nano or 1 TF Card Single SIM model: 1 4FF Nano SIM + 1 TF Card

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with TCL UI with 1 OS upgrade guaranteed

The TCL 20L and 20L+ are the more budget-friendly offerings in the lineup. Barring few differences like the primary camera sensor, RAM, and color options, both devices are identical to one another in terms of the hardware specifications. On both phones, you get a 6.67-inch LCD, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 11.

In terms of cameras, the TCL 20L has a 48MP primary sensor, while on the TCL 20L+, you get a 64MP shooter. The rest of the sensors are similar on both phones, including an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The TCL 20L and 20L+ will be available in the UK, Italy, and Portugal starting tomorrow at €229 and €269, respectively. Both phones will be launching in more markets soon. The TCL 20L comes in Eclipse Black and Luna Blue colors, while the TCL 20L+ comes in either Milky Way Gray or North Star Blue.

TCL Fold ‘n Roll

TCL is no stranger to the concept of rollable and foldable tech, having previously showcased its knack for unconventional form factors in the TCL Rollable Display concept phone and the tri-folding Concept phone.

Alongside the three new TCL 20 series devices, TCL showed off another new concept phone that’s unlike anything we have seen before. While we have seen our fair share of foldable and rollable concepts before, this new TCL concept phone, dubbed Fold ‘n Roll, combines both form factors into one package, allowing the device to become a phone, phablet, and tablet on the fly.

The concept phone utilizes a flexible display developed by their partly-owned display-making subsidiary, CSOT. It uses a wraparound display similar to the Huawei Mate X with a Butterfly Hinge that we saw on the TCL tri-folding phone. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which folds more like a book, the entire display on TCL’s concept phone is exposed. In the folded state, you get a 6.87-inch display which can be transformed into an 8.87-inch display by unfolding the panel. This can be further extended to a 10-inch panel with a press of a button. You can see how the device transforms from a phone to phablet and then into a tablet in the demo embedded below.