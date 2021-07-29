TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Motorola One 5G Ace: Which phone should you buy?

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the company’s newest flagship smartphone. It isn’t taking on the likes of the iPhone 12 or the Galaxy S21 but will be competing in the mid-range segment. If you’re in the market for a new mid-range Android phone and wondering whether to pick the TCL 20 Pro 5G or go for the Motorola One 5G Ace, we can help. In this article, we’ll pit the TCL 20 Pro 5G vs the Motorola One 5G Ace to see how the two Android phones stack up against each other.

Before we start, you’ll also want to check out our TCL 20 Pro 5G comparison with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is one of the leaders in this segment.

Navigate this guide:

TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Motorola One 5G Ace: Specifications

Specifications TCL 20 Pro 5G Motorola One 5G Ace Dimensions and Weight 164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm

190g 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9mm

212g Display 6.67-inch curved AMOLED

Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution

60Hz refresh rate

700nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3

PixelWorks i6 processor 6.7-inch LCD

Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution

60Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU

8nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU

8nm process RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

256GB storage

MicroSD card support 6GB RAM

128GB storage

MicroSD card support Rear Camera Primary: 48MP Sony IMX582 primary, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS

48MP Sony IMX582 primary, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS Secondary: 16MP ultra-wide-angle, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm

16MP ultra-wide-angle, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm Tertiary: 5MP macro, f/2.2

5MP macro, f/2.2 Quaternary: 2MP depth, f/2.4

2MP depth, f/2.4 Video: Up to [email protected] Primary: 48MP main, f/1.7, 0.8μm

48MP main, f/1.7, 0.8μm Secondary: 8MP wide-angle, f/2.2, 1.12μm

8MP wide-angle, f/2.2, 1.12μm Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4, 1.75μm

2MP macro, f/2.4, 1.75μm Video: Up to [email protected] Front Camera 32MP, f/2.45, fixed-focus, 80.4° FoV

Video: Up to [email protected] 16MP, f/2.2, fixed-focus

Video: Up to [email protected] Battery 4,500 mAh battery

Up to 18W wired charging (inside the box)

Up to 15W wireless charging 5,000 mAh battery

Up to 15W wired charging Connectivity Bands (North America): 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G LTE Bands: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/ 13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/ 30/38/40/41/48/66/71 5G Bands: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78 4×4 MIMO(DL) B2/4/7/30/66

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Bands: 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G LTE Bands: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/ 13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29 /30/38/39/40/41/66/71 5G Bands: n2/5/25/41/66/71

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Other features In-display fingerprint scanner Rear fingerprint scanner

IP52 water resistance Software Android 11 with TCL UI Android 10 with My UX

Design and Display

The TCL 20 Pro 5G and the Motorola One 5G Ace look quite similar on the front, with both having a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and bare minimum bezels. But the TCL phone packs a two-tone design on the back, with a glass stripe on the left edge and matte finish on the rest of the panel. In comparison, Motorola has opted to keep a full plastic back on the One 5G Ace. This isn’t the only difference in the design of the two phones. The Motorola phone also packs a rear fingerprint sensor as well as a square camera module, whereas the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a vertical camera setup.

In terms of the display, the TCL phone houses a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The Moto One 5G Ace, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen.

While the design is subjective, and a lot of people prefer plastic over glass for more durability, the TCL phone does score on the display front with its AMOLED panel that will offer more vibrancy and contrast than the Motorola One 5G Ace.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

The Motorola One 5G Ace and the TCL 20 Pro 5G have the same specifications on the processor and the memory fronts. Both smartphones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and 6GB of RAM. However, you’ll only get 128GB of onboard storage in the Motorola phone, whereas the TCL phone packs 256GB storage.

A microSD card slot is also present in both phones with the support for up to 1TB cards. But everyone appreciates having more internal storage. So while the TCL 20 Pro 5G may make more sense to buy for more built-in storage, you can always spend $20-$30 to get a 128GB or 256GB microSD card for the Motorola phone. Moreover, even the 128GB storage will be enough for most people.

TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Motorola One 5G Ace: Cameras

In terms of raw specifications, the TCL 20 Pro 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main shooter. Additionally, you’ll get a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP selfie shooter on board as well.

Motorola One 5G Ace, on the other hand, packs a triple camera shooter on the back with a 48MP camera headlining the setup. There is an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro camera available as well. You’ll also get a 16MP front camera.

Although the TCL phone packs a higher resolution wide-angle shooter and an additional depth sensor than the Motorola phone, the real-life camera performance of the two phones is quite mediocre as you can read in our reviews of the TCL 20 Pro 5G and the Motorola One 5G One (aka Moto G 5G).

Having said that, the TCL phone does seem to be capable of taking better photos, and hopefully, future software updates will further improve its camera output. Another positive for the TCL phone is the support for optical image stabilization (OIS) that’ll help you in taking steady shots and videos.

Battery and Connectivity

This is one department where the Motorola One 5G Ace pretty much destroys the TCL 20 Pro 5G. Even though the Motorola phone’s 5,000mAh battery is only 500mAh bigger than the battery in TCL 20 Pro 5G, the One 5G Ace provides double the screen-time as well as the overall usage time.

In our testing of the TCL 20 Pro 5G, we saw the TCL phone getting around 5 – 5.5 hours of screen time on a single charge, whereas the Motorola phone got 11.5 hours of screen time on a single charge.

Both phones also support fast charging, with TCL offering 18W support and Motorola providing 15W support. TCL also bundles a compatible 18W fast charger in the box but you’ll only get a 10W charger in the box of Motorola One 5G Ace. Additionally, there’s wireless charging support in the 20 Pro 5G.

If battery life is important to you, the Motorola One 5G Ace has a clear advantage over the TCL phone, unless you really want wireless charging.

On the connectivity front, as is clear from their names, both the Motorola One 5G Ace and the TCL 20 Pro 5G pack 5G support. However, you’ll only get access to the sub-6GHz bands on the two phones. Moreover, both phones currently only support T-Mobile’s 5G network. But while the Motorola phone is supposed to get support for both AT&T 5G and Verizon 5G in the coming weeks, TCL 20 Pro 5G will only get access to Verizon 5G in the coming days. So if you’re going to use your next phone on AT&T, the Motorola One 5G Ace makes more sense to buy.

OS and Android Updates

The TCL 20 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with TCL UI. The Motorola phone however uses older, Android 10 with My UX. Moreover, Motorola is only going to push one major Android update to the One 5G Ace, so it won’t be getting anything after Android 11.

On the security updates front as well, only two years of updates are promised. In comparison, TCL has said that it’ll offer two major Android updates to the 20 Pro 5G, and the security updates till April 2024.

Pricing and Color Options

TCL is selling the 20 Pro 5G in just one storage variant that costs $500. The phone will however be offered in two color options – Moondust Gray and Marine Blue. Motorola One 5G Ace also comes in just one variant that is priced at $400. Additionally, it has just one color option – Frosted Silver.

The $100 difference between the prices of the TCL 20 Pro 5G and the One 5G Ace gives the Motorola phone an edge over the TCL device.

Conclusion

The Motorola One 5G Ace and the TCL 20 Pro 5G pack a number of similar specifications but there are some areas where the Motorola phone dominates and other areas where the TCL phone has an edge. You should consider the TCL 20 Pro 5G if you want an AMOLED display, a newer Android version, a slightly better camera, and more internal storage. Motorola One 5G Ace will however make more sense if you’re looking to save some money, need more battery life, and access to AT&T 5G network.

Which of the two phones are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section.

TCL 20 Pro 5G The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the top-of-the-line phone in the company's 20 series. It packs Snapdragon 750G SoC, and runs on Android 11. View at Amazon

Motorola One 5G Ace The Motorola One 5G Ace is a mid-range 5G phone that runs on Android 10, and features Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. View at Amazon

If you’ve purchased the phones, do check out our recommendations on accessories, cases, screen protectors, and more: