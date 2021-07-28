TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Which one should you buy?

The TCL 20 Pro 5G has landed in the US. It’s the company’s flagship for 2021 and comes with a pretty decent set of features and specifications. However, the mid-range segment already includes a number of capable devices, including the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. If you’re wondering which of the two phones makes more sense to buy, we can help. In this article, we’ll pit the TCL 20 Pro 5G against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to see how the two phones stack up against each other.

TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Specifications

Specifications TCL 20 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Dimensions and Weight 164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm

190g 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm

189g Display 6.67-inch curved AMOLED

Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution

60Hz refresh rate

700nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3

PixelWorks i6 processor 6.5-inch Super AMOLED

Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution

120Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU

8nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU

8nm process RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

256GB storage

MicroSD card support 6GB RAM

128GB storage

MicroSD card support Rear Camera Primary: 48MP Sony IMX582 primary, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS

48MP Sony IMX582 primary, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS Secondary: 16MP ultra-wide-angle, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm

16MP ultra-wide-angle, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm Tertiary: 5MP macro, f/2.2

5MP macro, f/2.2 Quaternary: 2MP depth, f/2.4

2MP depth, f/2.4 Video: Up to [email protected] Primary: 64MP main, f/1.8, 0.8μm

64MP main, f/1.8, 0.8μm Secondary: 12MP wide-angle, f/2.2, 1.12μm

12MP wide-angle, f/2.2, 1.12μm Tertiary: 5MP macro, f/2.4, 1.12μm

5MP macro, f/2.4, 1.12μm Quaternary: 5MP depth, f/2.4, 1.12μm

5MP depth, f/2.4, 1.12μm Video: Up to [email protected] Front Camera 32MP, f/2.45, fixed-focus, 80.4° FoV

Video: Up to [email protected] 32MP, f/2.2, fixed-focus Battery 4,500 mAh battery

Up to 18W wired charging (inside the box)

Up to 15W wireless charging 4,500 mAh battery

Up to 25W wired charging Connectivity Bands (North America): 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G LTE Bands: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/ 13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/ 30/38/40/41/48/66/71 5G Bands: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78 4×4 MIMO(DL) B2/4/7/30/66

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Bands: 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G LTE Bands: 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/14/20/29/30/38/39/40/41/46/66 5G Bands: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/78

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C Other features In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner

IP67 water resistance Software Android 11 with TCL UI Android 11 with One UI

Design and Display

Apart from a centered hole-punch cutout, minimum bezels, and matte finish on the back, the TCL 20 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G look quite different. TCL has gone with curved edges on both front and back, whereas the A52 has a flat display and the back. Moreover, the TCL phone sports a two-tone design on the back panel that features a glass stripe on the left edge.

In terms of the display, TCL has included a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, whereas the A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The faster refresh rate on the A52 gives the phone an edge over the TCL 20 Pro 5G. Also, while the AMOLED panel on the 20 Pro 5G is good, Samsung uses great Super AMOLED panels in its phones.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and TCL 20 Pro 5G are pretty much on the same level in terms of SoC, RAM, and storage. Both phones use Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. While the TCL phone comes with 256GB of internal storage, the Galaxy A52 5G packs 128GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot on both phones as well.

Even though there’s more storage in the TCL phone, 128GB is going to be more than enough for most people. So you can expect comparable performance from both smartphones.

TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Cameras

Both the TCL 20 Pro 5G and the Samsung A52 5G include quad rear camera setups but the individual shooters are different. TCL has gone with a combination of a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, you’ll get a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Both phones are capable of capturing 4K videos at 30fps.

In our TCL 20 Pro 5G review and Galaxy A52 5G review, we found the TCL phone’s camera performance to be disappointing, whereas the Samsung phone took impressive shots, though over-saturated at times. For selfie needs, both phones pack a 32MP shooter on the front.

Overall, if camera performance is your priority, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is a better option.

Battery and Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and TCL 20 Pro 5G both pack 4,500mAh batteries. While the TCL phone supports up to 18W fast charging, the A52 5G comes with support for up to 25W fast charging. TCL also bundles an 18W fast charger in the box, whereas you’ll only get a 15W charger in the A52 box.

Even though both phones have the same-sized battery, their battery performance was quite different in our reviews. While the TCL 20 Pro 5G had trouble lasting an entire day, the Samsung phone can easily last for two days. So clearly, Samsung has done something right in its software optimizations, especially given the Samsung phone packs a faster refresh rate display.

Coming to the connectivity options, the two phones again have almost the same set of specifications. You’ll get 5G support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, and a USB Type-C port as well. Moreover, the TCL 20 Pro 5G packs Bluetooth 5.1, whereas the A52 5G comes with Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of 5G carrier support, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G can work on the sub-6GHz bands of all three major networks in the US. The TCL 20 Pro 5G, on the other hand, only supports T-Mobile’s sub-6GHz 5G bands right now. Verizon 5G support is said to be coming soon.

OS and Software Updates

Android 11 is present in both TCL 20 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Moreover, while the TCL phone uses TCL UI, you’ll get One UI on the A52 5G. There’s plenty of bloatware on both phones as well.

In terms of software updates, if the TCL Canada site is any indication, the 20 Pro 5G will get two major Android updates and security updates till April 2024. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is said to be getting three years of OS updates, and security updates for four years.

Samsung’s update promises suggest a long software support period and give it an edge on the updates front. If you don’t plan to keep your new phone for that long, TCL’s update promises aren’t shabby either.

TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Pricing and Colors

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is sold in a single storage variant in the US, which is priced at $500. The phone is offered in Marine Blue and Moondust Gray colors. Even the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was launched at $500 for the 6GB + 128GB model but it has since been discounted, and currently retails at just $425. The company is only selling the Awesome Black color variant of the phone in the US.

The significantly lower pricing makes the Samsung phone far more enticing than the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

Conclusion

Even though the TCL 20 Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G are similar in a lot of aspects, the Samsung phone clearly outshines the 20 Pro 5G in pretty much everything. Moreover, you can get the Galaxy A52 5G far cheaper than the TCL 20 Pro 5G, making the contest between the two phones pretty one-sided. If the TCL 20 Pro 5G gets discounted heavily over the coming months, then it may be worth considering. But for now, buying the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G makes more sense.

