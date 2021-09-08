The TCL 20 R is a new dirt cheap 5G phone available in Europe
TCL announced its TCL 20 smartphone series earlier this year with the launch of the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE. Since then, the company has added four new smartphones to the lineup, including the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, TCL 20L, and TCL 20L+. Now, one more model is joining the ever-growing TCL 20 lineup — the TCL 20 R 5G — a dirt-cheap 5G smartphone for the European markets.

TCL 20 R 5G: Specifications

SpecificationTCL 20 R 5G
Dimensions and Weight
  • NA
Display
  • 6.52-inch IPS LCD
  • 1600 x 720 (HD+)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • 500nits peak brightness
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.05GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
  • ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500 mAh battery
  • 10W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 13MP
  • Secondary: 2MP macro
  • Tertiary: 2MP bokeh
Front Camera
  • NA
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G SA and NSA
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 11 with TCL UI

The TCL 20 R 5G sports a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 500nits peak brightness. The overall design of the TCL 20 R is quite similar to the TCL 20 SE, with both phones having a rectangular camera module and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back, and a waterdrop notch on the front. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. On the back, you get triple cameras consisting of a 13MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro lenses.

TCL 20 R 5G in two colors

It has a 4,500mAh battery which charges via a rather slow 10W charger. On the software front, the TCL 20 R runs Android 11 out of the box with TCL UI on top. TCL promises one major Android update and three years of quarterly Android security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The TCL 20 R 5G is priced at €249 and will be available in select European markets later this month. The phone comes in Granite Gray and Lazurite Blue colors.

