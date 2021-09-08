The TCL 20 R is a new dirt cheap 5G phone available in Europe

TCL announced its TCL 20 smartphone series earlier this year with the launch of the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE. Since then, the company has added four new smartphones to the lineup, including the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, TCL 20L, and TCL 20L+. Now, one more model is joining the ever-growing TCL 20 lineup — the TCL 20 R 5G — a dirt-cheap 5G smartphone for the European markets.

TCL 20 R 5G: Specifications

Specification TCL 20 R 5G Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.52-inch IPS LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

500nits peak brightness SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.05GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

10W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP

Secondary: 2MP macro

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera NA Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G SA and NSA

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with TCL UI

The TCL 20 R 5G sports a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 500nits peak brightness. The overall design of the TCL 20 R is quite similar to the TCL 20 SE, with both phones having a rectangular camera module and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back, and a waterdrop notch on the front. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. On the back, you get triple cameras consisting of a 13MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro lenses.

It has a 4,500mAh battery which charges via a rather slow 10W charger. On the software front, the TCL 20 R runs Android 11 out of the box with TCL UI on top. TCL promises one major Android update and three years of quarterly Android security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The TCL 20 R 5G is priced at €249 and will be available in select European markets later this month. The phone comes in Granite Gray and Lazurite Blue colors.