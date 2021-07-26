Which carriers can I use the TCL 20 SE on, in the USA?

The TCL 20 SE has landed in the United States. Launched by the company in June, this budget smartphone is now on sale via Amazon. If you’re in the market for a budget Android phone, and considering the TCL 20 SE, you might be wondering about the carrier support. Which networks can you use the TCL 20 SE on?

TCL 20 SE carrier support

According to TCL, the TCL 20 SE is compatible with the AT&T and the T-Mobile networks in the United States. It’s a 4G LTE smartphone, so you’ll be able to use the 20 SE on AT&T and T-Mobile’s fourth-gen networks.

The TCL phone however isn’t certified to work on Verizon’s network. Even if your Verizon account is provisioned to support CDMA-less devices, the TCL 20 SE won’t work on Verizon. Moreover, the phone just doesn’t support CDMA networks at all.

If we go into details about supported data speeds, the TCL 20 SE can work with 4G LTE Cat 4 networks, offering data download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds up to 50 Mbps. On the 3G HSPA+ networks, you’ll get up to 42 Mbps downloads, and up to 5.76 Mbps uploads.

The TCL 20 SE also supports VoLTE and VoWi-Fi but the availability of these features will depend on your carrier.

TCL 20 SE supported bands in the US

If you’re on any other network than AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, you can check the TCL 20 SE supported bands below to figure out if the phone will work on your carrier.

GSM (2G): 850/900/1800/1900MHz

850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS: (3G) 1/2/4/5/8

1/2/4/5/8 LTE (4G) : B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/ 12/13/17/28/66

TCL 20 SE specifications

Talking about the other specifications of the TCL 20 SE, it features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720 x1,640 pixels) LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well.

The phone also packs a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48MP main camera. The other shooters include a 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a 13MP selfie shooter.

Additionally, there’s a 5,000mAh battery but it doesn’t support fast charging in the US. Moreover, the phone runs on Android 11 with TCL UI.

TCL 20 SE is the company's newest budget phone. It runs on Android 11, and packs a Snapdragon 460 SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery.

